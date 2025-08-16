Warriors' pride-testing date has been set (and should be circled in marker)

The Golden State Warriors are set for a big start to their 2025-26 regular season schedule, with matchups against key rivals in the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets awaiting to tip-off their campaign.

However, those two games may not necessarily be the pride-testing dates set in the calendar. The Warriors have a game against another Western Conference rival shortly after -- one that's had their measure over the past two years.

The Warriors will be out to break their losing streak against the Clippers

While their scheduled to meet in a preseason game at Chase Center on October 17, the first official meeting of the season between Golden State and L.A Clippers will come at the same venue on Octobert 28.

Not only will it be another early litmus test of the Warriors' standing against a similar playoff hopeful in the West, but it will provide them an opportunity to settle some scores after a horrible recent record against their pacific rival.

The Clippers have now won the last seven games between the two teams, the last of which was a heart-breaking regular season finale for Golden State who were forced down to the seventh-seed and a place in the Play-In Tournament.

Stephen Curry had 36 points and six assists on 7-of-12 3-point shooting, and Jimmy Butler had 30 points and nine rebounds on 12-of-20 shooting from the floor, but it wasn't enough as the Warriors suffered a 124-119 overtime defeat.

It didn't stop Golden State from advancing past the two-seed Houston Rockets in a seven-game first-round series, while the Clippers were on the losing side of their own seven-game series against the Nuggets.

But while they may have gone a step further in the playoffs, the Warriors still haven't been able to crack the Clippers in recent times who've always been well led by head coach Ty Lue. Their win in the regular season finale was their fourth over Golden State for the year, coming by an average winning margin of 6.5 points.

The Clippers also won the last three matchups of the previous season, with the Warriors' last victory coming back on November 30, 2023 when Curry had a game-high 26 points in a 120-114 victory at Chase Center.

Ending their hoodoo against the Clippers will be an important early step in Golden State believing in their credentials, not to mention the importance in nabbing a win against a conference rival given just how difficult the West will be next season.