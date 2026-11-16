Warriors’ proposed Naz Reid trade isn’t as simple as it appears

Naz Reid has emerged as a genuine trade target for the Golden State Warriors, but a move for the Charlotte Hornets big man is as simple as the actual transaction would suggest.

The Warriors have a fairly simple package of the absent Kristaps Porzingis, young forward Gui Santos, and a 2027 first-round pick that may be enough for the Hornets after reports that Reid could be on the move just months after he was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But as much as that trade package would seem fair and uncomplicated, a deeper look at Golden State's payroll situation could make the front office a little more hesistant what they would otherwise be.

Naz Reid's contract makes potential Warriors' trade complicated

The Warriors have to find a balance right now between their trade possibilities, and what could be on the horizon in free agency next year if they retain their cap space. Trading for Reid would not only eat into that cap space, but it would also be a serious investment over the next few years.

Reid is still owed around $80 million across the next three years following this season, meaning Golden State would have to be confident that he's the player they need and who will fit with the franchise going forward.

The easy answer is that Reid complements the Warriors' offense and what they're after as they chase a Porzingis replacement. The 27-year-old was a consistent Sixth Man of the Year for years with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and is averaging a career-high 17.3 points and 8.5 rebounds thanks to increased opportunity with the Hornets to date.

But Reid also wouldn't be a closer for Golden State every night when they're healthy. Is a player who's not a guaranteed closer worth a first-round pick when they still have $80 million left on their deal over three years?

Warriors' healthy frontcourt may already be set

Golden State have to go into trade negotiations believing that they're closing frontcourt when healthy is going to be Jimmy Butler, Yaxel Lendeborg and Draymond Green. Fans may argue Green's presence in that trio, but Steve Kerr has consistently shown his faith in the veteran forward.

They therefore need either a genuine star that's an obvious upgrade from Green, or more of a sixth man type who can still log big minutes and be impactful. Reid certainly falls into that latter category, it's just about whether the contract and first-round pick makes it worthwhile.

Recent history suggests the Warriors want to retain flexibility with their payroll and picks, making Reid a more complicated trade target than what he'd otherwise appear to be.