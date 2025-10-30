Warriors proven right again for letting Jordan Poole go at exactly the right time

The Golden State Warriors are rolling with a 4-1 start to open the NBA season, but the same can't be said for Jordan Poole who has hit a major obstacle just four games into his tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Poole was removed from Willie Green's starting lineup against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, further proving that the Warriors were right in moving on from the dynamic guard at exactly the right time now over two years ago.

Jordan Poole has been benched by the Pelicans four games into the season

It was widely assumed that Poole would remain a starter with the Pelicans at least until Dejounte Murray returns from his achilles tear, yet it's taken just a week into the season for him to be benched as things go from bad to worse for the embattled franchise.

To make matters worse for Poole individually, he was removed from the starting lineup for a rookie in sixth overall pick Jeremiah Fears. It's not as if it was fully justified either, with the former Warrior averaging 20.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 37.5% shooting from 3-point range.

Pelicans fans were less impressed with Poole's performance against the Nuggets as the visitors were blown out 122-88 at Ball Arena. The 26-year-old finished with nine points, one rebound and two assists, shooting 2-of-11 from the floor and 1-of-7 from 3-point range while finishing as a -35 in less than 22 minutes.

don’t think Poole has smiled once that whole quarter — FIRE WILLIE GREEN ⚜️ (@spiianch) October 30, 2025

Just being real, I haven’t been impressed with Jordan Poole. — Pelicans Smark. (@LaRocca504) October 30, 2025

Jordan Poole is a -35 tonight — Jake Madison (@NOLAJake) October 30, 2025

The Pelicans traded for Poole during the offseason in the hope he could add an offensive spark, but it hasn't worked whatsoever given the franchise remains winless at 0-4 and now has the worst net rating in the entire league.

It's further vindication for the Warriors after they traded Poole in the 2023 offseason, having dealt him to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul in what was an incredibly controversial move at the time. Poole's move to the bench now comes as he makes $31.9 million this season, with another year at $34 million still to come on the four-year contract he initially signed with Golden State in 2022.

In a roundabout way the Poole trade actually led to the Warriors acquiring Jimmy Butler. The front office let Paul's contract expire in the 2024 offseason, allowing themselves to sign De'Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson to mid-tier contracts.

After Melton was traded for Dennis Schroder in December last year, they then moved he and Anderson as part of the blockbuster move for Butler in February. Golden State have been a completely different team ever since, while Poole's career has now hit another hurdle that might be tough to overcome.