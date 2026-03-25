Warriors provide slight positive on otherwise disastrous Moses Moody injury

Golden State Warriors wing Moses Moody is set for a significant stint on the sidelines after the 23-year-old suffered a disastrous torn patellar tendon during Monday's overtime win against the Dallas Mavericks.

However, there is some positive news out of what is an otherwise a dark situation, with Steve Kerr confirming on Tuesday that Moody's cartilage and bone remained in tact and without damage following the incident.

Warriors announce slight positive in Moses Moody injury disaster

Speaking on 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs on Tuesday, Kerr revealed the rest of Moody's MRI came up clean, making for a far simpler surgery and hopefully an easier rehabilitation process for the young wing.

"The MRI was clean in terms of all of that other stuff. It's the tendon. No damage to cartilage and bone so that's the good news. That allows for it to be a pretty basic surgery and beyond that, I probably shouldn't say anything because I tend to get myself in trouble," Kerr said.

"The MRI was clean. It's the [patellar] tendon. No damage to cartilage or bone, so that's the good news. That allows it to be a pretty basic surgery." 🙏



- Steve Kerr shares some positive news about Moses Moody's knee injury (on @WillardAndDibs). pic.twitter.com/SkJAOz2YOi — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 25, 2026

While this is some positive news, it doesn't take away from what's a catastrophic situation for the Warriors after already losing veteran star Jimmy Butler to an equally disastrous torn ACL back in January.

Golden State are now set to start next season with both Butler and Moody on the sidelines, and there's a good chance that neither return before the half-way mark of the campaign. That's awful enough as it is, let alone the consideration of exactly how Butler and Moody will return when they do retake to the floor.

From the moment Butler went down in January, the Warriors' season has been ravaged by injury. Superstar guard Stephen Curry has now missed over 20-straight games due to 'runner's knee', his brother Seth has played in only four games all season, centers Al Horford and Quinten Post have missed multiple games through injury, and recently acquired big man Kristaps Porzingis has appeared in just eight of a possible 21 games.

Warriors already face uphill battle to contend next season

As much as those injuries (outside Butler) have been frustrating and ruined this season, none of them would have necessarily bled into the next campaign. That's what makes this Moody injury all the more devastating, that beyond the traumatic human element, it puts Golden State immedietly on the back-foot next season.

The Warrior front office now has plenty of work to do to make the most of free agency and potential trades, with Moody facing a long recovery process despite Kerr's slight reason for optimism on Tuesday.