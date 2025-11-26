Warriors provide thrilling update on two key players after rising injury concerns

The Golden State Warriors have faced rising injury concerns over the past week, but there could be reinforcements on the way in the form of potentially imminent returns for a pair of key players.

Jonathan Kuminga will miss his seventh-straight game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday due to knee tendinitis, while De'Anthony Melton is yet to debut this season as he recovers from the torn ACL he suffered in November last year.

However, both players are ramping up their recovery ahead of a hopeful return to the floor in the coming weeks, with the Warriors announcing on Wednesday that they have assigned Kuminga and Melton, along with young forward Gui Santos, to Santa Cruz in order to scrimmage with the G League program.

Jonathan Kuminga and De'Anthony Melton are nearing returns from injury

Kuminga's knee issue has been a growing source of speculation among Golden State fans, particularly given the previous lack of clarity from the franchise on a potential return date.

It turns out that lack of clarity simply stems from the franchise being unsure on Kuminga's recovery time, with the young forward having been listed as day-to-day for two weeks after he left the November 12 game against the San Antonio Spurs at half-time.

Warriors assign Jonathan Kuminga, De'Anthony Melton & Gui Santos to Santa Cruz: pic.twitter.com/M0kEBm7rte — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 26, 2025

Head coach Steve Kerr revealed on Tuesday that Kuminga had practiced and scrimmaged with the team, providing the first real positive update on a situation that was eliciting various theories from fans and analysts across the league after the young forward's long free agency process in the offseason.

Melton's recovery has also been a long and perhaps slightly frustrating one for many fans who are itching to see the 27-year-old back on the floor after his impressive (albeit brief) time with the franchise last season.

Healthy versions of Melton and Kuminga both figure to be 20+ minute per game players in Kerr's rotation, while the latter's return is also viewed as a needed one to boost his value ahead of a potential trade after the 23-year-old becomes eligible to be dealt on January 15. Kuminga had been a starter for the first 12 games of the season, before being moved to the bench in the same game he left against the Spurs earlier in the month.

The Warriors will still be without center Al Horford for at least the next two games, while fellow veteran Draymond Green is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets after missing Monday's win over the Utah Jazz with a mid-foot sprain.