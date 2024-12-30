Warriors provide update on two young players ahead of battle with league-leaders

Coming off an incredibly important win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, the Golden State Warriors will be hoping to build on their momentum when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center on Monday.

The Cavaliers have taken all before them this season, with their 27-4 record placing them 4.5 games on top of the Eastern Conference standings. They've already easily accounted for the Warriors in Cleveland earlier this season, having led by 41 at half-time before eventually winning 136-117.

The Warriors will be without at least two players on Monday

Golden State have confirmed that they'll be without second-year guard Brandin Podziemski after the 21-year-old suffered an abdominal injury in the first-half against the Suns on Saturday. Podziemski had just two rebounds and was a -17 in his 11 minutes, with many critical fans suggesting that his departure actually helped the Warriors overcome a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit.

It's better news for another young player, with Moses Moody probable to return as he continues to manage a knee injury. The fourth-year wing had 11 points and four steals in 24 minutes against the L.A. Clippers on Friday, but was ruled out from the second night of a back-to-back.

Moody has played only 45 minutes across the past 10 games, having missed six of those outings in what's become an increasingly concerning issue for the 22-year-old as he looks to gain a consistent rotation role under Steve Kerr.

Golden State will still be without defensive-minded guard Gary Payton II after he suffered a calf strain on Christmas Day, while Cleveland are set to have a full rotation outside of Isaac Okoro who's out with an AC joint sprain.

After back-to-back career-high 34-point performances against the Clippers and Suns, much of the focus from a Warrior perspective will be on Jonathan Kuminga and whether he can replicate the same success against the Cavaliers.

Cleveland currently ranks ninth in defensive rating and has the twin-tower combination of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, with Kuminga going for 21 points, five rebounds and five assists in the first meeting between the two teams.

Without Payton as an option off the bench, there will be increased important on the defense of Andrew Wiggins and Dennis Schroder as Golden State try to combat the league's best offense led by Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Both Cleveland guards are averaging over 20 points on well over 40% 3-point shooting, while Caris LeVert is also averaging 12 points on an incredible 47.4% from beyond the arc off the bench.

The Warriors are after back-to-back wins for the first time in well over a month, having not recorded two-straight victories since November 20 and 22 against the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans.