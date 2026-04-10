Warriors ready to pull the plug on raw prospect experiment

The Golden State Warriors should receive a major boost with returning players over the final two games of the regular season, almost assuredly putting an end to Malvey Leons' spot in the rotation as the team prepares for next week's Play-In Tournament.

The short-handed Warriors have dealt with so many injuries that Steve Kerr has to turn to Leons for significant minutes regularly over the past six weeks, but Thursday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers proved that Leons still needs time developing before becoming a bonafide rotation player in the NBA.

Malevy Leons sure to be axed from rotation with veterans returning

Leons has been dealing with his own injury issue as he battles through a wrist sprain, yet his performance against the Lakers was one that drew the ire of fans in what resulted as a 119-103 loss for the hosts.

The raw box score numbers don't look bad, with Leons finishing with 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals off the bench in his 24 minutes. You can't question his work ethic or hustle either, leading to a couple of offensive rebounds and put-back layups in the second-half.

But the 26-year-old also had three turnovers and had moments that left fans baffled, not that it should be totally surprising given Leons is on a two-way contract and still has only 29 games of NBA experience.

This is just the reality the Warriors have found themselves in with their spate of injuries, particularly at the wing/forward positions where they've lost Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody to season-ending injuries, while young players Gui Santos and Will Richard were also sidelined from Thursday's game.

Golden State were also without frontcourt trio Quinten Post, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford against the Lakers, but Kerr is hopeful the latter pair will return when they visit Sacramento to face the Kings on Friday.

With Stephen Curry also set to return and the potential of Santos and/or Richard being available, the Warrior rotation will look entirely different and will likely leave Leons on the outer to end the season.

Warriors will have to make a decision on Malevy Leons

Leons has appeared in 23 games for Golden State this season, averaging 3.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists while shooting 41.5% from the floor and only 20% from 3-point range.

After signing with the Warriors in December, the Dutchman will still be eligible to hold a two-way contract for what would be his third NBA season. The front office will have to decide whether he's worth persisting with, especially when one two-way spot may remain with impressive young guard LJ Cryer.

Hopefully Leons can be part of Golden State's Summer League squad in Las Vegas, giving the franchise more opportunity to evaluate his long-term potential before finalizing next season's roster.