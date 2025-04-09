Warriors put final dagger in sorry Suns and draw huge luxury in the process

The Golden State Warriors perfectly executed what they needed to do on Tuesday night, obliterating the Phoenix Suns in a dominant 133-95 victory at Footprint Center.

The visitors were dominant from the opening tip, rocketing out to an 11-point lead by the end of the opening tip before extending that to an unassailable 26 by half-time. The lead ballooned out to more than 30 by early in the third-quarter, with the biggest positive from the game perhaps coming in the fact Golden State were able to rest all their key players ahead of a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs in the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday.

The Warriors put the final dagger in the Suns' season on Tuesday night

The Suns entered the game with slight hopes of still reaching the 10th-seed and making the Play-In Tournament, but the Warriors essentially put pay to those hopes while taking their own step towards securing a playoff berth.

After being limited to only three points and one made triple against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, Stephen Curry quickly made a statement with some audacious shot-making and 13 first-quarter points.

The 2x MVP finished with 25 points in 26 minutes, having shot 9-of-17 from the floor while adding nine rebounds and six assists in the 38-point win. The backcourt of Curry and Brandin Podziemski continued to shine, with the second-year guard maintaining his electric form with 22 points, five rebounds and three assists on an efficient 7-of-12 shooting and 4-of-6 from deep in only 22 minutes.

Jimmy Butler didn't have to do much offensively, taking just four field-goal attempts and finishing with 10 points in 20 minutes. Jonathan Kuminga also had 10 points, three rebounds and thress assists in 21 minutes, but it may have been Trayce Jackson-Davis who was the most notable performer off the bench.

With rookie center Quinten Post absent due to illness, Jackson-Davis saw rare first-half minutes and made the most of it in an impressive stretch that included partnering with Curry on a couple of alley-oops.

The 25-year-old finished with 13 points and eight rebounds in 19 minutes -- his most playing time since January 22 in Sacramento. Jackson-Davis shot 4-of-5 from the floor and was 5-of-7 from the free-throw line, with four Warrior players reaching double-figure scoring off the bench.

Golden State shot 48.5% from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point, while limiting the lackluster hosts to less than 40% from the field and 28.9% from beyond the arc. Devin Booker had 21 points for the Suns, but they desperately missed Kevin Durant who missed his fourth-straight game due to an ankle injury.

The Warriors will hope to repeat the dose against the Spurs back home at Chase Center, before closing out their regular season in Portland and with a huge matchup against the L.A. Clippers on Sunday.