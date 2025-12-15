Warriors can put a line through potential trade target after latest health news

Kristaps Porzingis has been a potential trade target linked to the Golden State Warriors over the years, including in a recent ESPN mock trade that had the Atlanta Hawks big man headed to the Bay as part of a mammoth five-team deal.

But any thought the Warriors may have had of acquiring Porzingis should now be categorically ruled out, with the 30-year-old set to be sidelined for a further two weeks as he deals with a concerning illness.

Warriors should put a line through Kristaps Porzingis as a trade target

After being traded by the Boston Celtics to the Hawks early in the offseason, Porzingis has only appeared in 13 games for his new team which has included missing six of the past seven outings.

ESPN's Shams Charania has now reported on Sunday that Porzingis will miss the next two weeks as he undergoes further evaluations, having been diagnosed with an autonomic condition during his final season with the Celtics.

Porzingis was diagnosed with the autonomic condition, postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), last season in Boston. He and doctors found solutions over the summer to manage his health and he entered the Hawks season in good condition -- before recent bout of illness. https://t.co/Uk5Fc7Hz2S — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 14, 2025

When on the floor, Porzingis has remained an effective and productive starting center, averaging 19.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and a career-high 3.1 assists with the Hawks while shooting 49.7% from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range.

Given they have issues in a number of areas across the roster and are sitting at a .500 record through 26 games, the Warriors aren't in a luxurious position where they should be easily dismissing trade options -- particularly ones that feature a 7'3" 20-point per game scorer.

However, Porzingis simply has too much of an injury history, and this current health issue is too concerning, to have any legitimate interest in him before the February deadline. Golden State already have injury concerns with another former Celtic big man, Al Horford, who with his absence on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers, will have missed eight of the past nine games due to sciatic irritation.

With Horford's injury problems and general lack of impact since his free agency arrival, and Steve Kerr's faith in Quinten Post still questionable, the Warriors could certainly look at another big man to fortify their center rotation.

They've already been linked to the likes of Anthony Davis and Myles Turner amid a host of names that have been proposed as potential options. Porzingis may have been one of those, but that can surely be removed now as the 2024 NBA champion simply looks to find a way back onto the court and beyond this illness.