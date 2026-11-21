When Stephen Curry was ruled out for multiple weeks due to a torn oblique suffered against the Houston Rockets last week, many Golden State Warriors fans saw the opportunity of Yaxel Lendeborg taking primary offensive responsibility as the major silver lining to emerge.

Four games on and the bubble has burst on that idea, with Lendeborg struggling after being put in an unfair position that risks hindering rather than actually aiding in his development.

Warriors are putting Yaxel Lendeborg in an unfair position

Asking any rookie, even a 24-year-old, to carry an offense on any team is an unfair task, but particularly on one that’s still hoping to remain competitive and actually keep their head above water until Curry and Jimmy Butler return from injury.

Lendeborg hasn’t been up to the challenge at this stage, and nor should he be despite the incredibly impressive performances he delivered through his first 12 games. There was always going to be a cold stretch during a long 82-game season, and that almost became inevitable once the pressure rose with Curry’s injury.

The 11th overall pick went 1-of-13 shooting with as many turnovers as points (three) against the San Antonio Spurs. He did have 28 points and eight rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans, but that came on just 9-of-23 shooting from the floor and included another four turnovers. Lendeborg went 6-of-18 from the floor for 13 points against the Dallas Mavericks, and finished the road trip on Thursday night with only 11 points on 11 shots.

More importantly, the team has been a disaster and especially in Lendeborg’s minutes. The Warriors have been outscored by 126 points when Lendeborg has been on the floor over the past three games, resulting in four-straight blowout losses by a combined 109 points.

Yaxel Lendeborg can’t take recent performances personally

His own performances and that of the team have led to a dejected Lendeborg sitting on the bench at the end of the past few games. There’s no doubt that he needs to play far better than what we’ve most recently seen, but he also has to understand the context of the situation he’s been placed into.

Lendeborg is playing with very little offensive talent around him, and very little in the way of playmaking and others being able to do anything at all off the dribble. That’s allowed defenses to load up on the rookie forward in a way they simply weren’t able to do when Curry, and to a lesser degree Brandon Williams, were on the floor with him.

If anything there should be more criticism directed at the front office. They knew they were entering this season with Butler and Moses Moody on the sidelines, that there was a chance for the Kristaps Porzingis situation to go pear-shaped as it has, and that a 38-year-old Curry was likely to get injured at some point.

They could have tried to get a little more offensive punch toward the end of the roster, or some other move that would have protected against Lendeborg falling into such a difficult position he now finds himself in.