Warriors quickly come to Anthony Davis realization after latest trade rumors

NBA insider Chris Haynes sent Golden State Warriors fans into a frenzy on Friday, linking the franchise to All-Star big man Anthony Davis in what would be a blockbuster trade.

But while the Warriors do seemingly have some level of interest in Davis, they've also reportedly realized that Davis' contract and injury history is certainly cause for hesitation when it comes to trading for the 32-year-old.

Warriors uncertain on pursuing Anthony Davis trade

Golden State got a first-hand look at Davis' injury woes on Christmas Day, having seen him exit with a groin issue after only 10 minutes as they recorded a 126-116 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center.

This latest injury isn't considered serious by any means, but it just adds to the history and could be enough for the Warriors to pause their chase for Davis as NBA insider Marc Stein revealed on Sunday.

"Golden State, for starters, has no realistic pathway to acquire Davis unless it is also willing to part with Jimmy Butler or franchise fixture Draymond Green. I'm likewise told that Davis' contract — with potentially two years still left on it if the 32-year-old exercises his $62.7 million player option in 2027-28 — and the injury woes he has endured since becoming a Maverick have thrust a measure of pause into Golden State's deliberations," Stein wrote.

The lure of Davis is understandable given Golden State's underwhelming form, having had their three-game winning streak snapped with Sunday's loss to the Toronto Raptors that pushes them back to .500 on the season.

A healthy version of Davis would add to the Warriors on both ends of the floor. The 10x All-Star is a career 24-point per game scorer, while also adding nearly 11 rebounds and 2.3 blocks as one of the best rim protectors in the game.

While those numbers may be undeniable, so too is the fact Davis has played more than 56 games only once in the last six years. As has proven the case with Dallas this season, Golden State couldn't afford to have Davis on the sidelines for as often has he has been recently.

It's also why they shouldn't be trading Jimmy Butler for Davis under almost any circumstance. Imagine the pressure on a nearly 38-year-old Stephen Curry if Davis was his co-star and sitting out half the games?

Perhaps the Warriors should consider moving Draymond Green as part of a deal for Davis, but even then the idea of giving up a franchise legend for such a risky trade target might be too much for the front office to ignore.