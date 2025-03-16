Warriors will quickly come to Quinten Post realization they haven't been afforded yet

Rookie center Quinten Post hasn't just been one of the biggest surprises for the Golden State Warriors over the past couple of months , but one of the biggest surprises league-wide as the 24-year-old has been a big contributor to nearly the hottest team in the NBA.

The seven-footer has averaged over eight points, shot 41.7% from 3-point range, and even started in 11 games for a Warrior team that's now won 13 of their past 15 heading into Saturday's marquee matchup with the New York Knicks.

Warriors rookie Quinten Post is set to face his biggest challenge

As impressive as Post has been, there's still question marks on his viability as a legitimate rotation piece for Golden State as they retain hold of the Western Conference's sixth-seed. The 24-year-old has significantly improved defensively over recent weeks, but the calibre of opposing big men hasn't necessarily been overly high.

That's about to change over the coming days, with Post and the Warriors about to face a string of challenges far sterner than what's been seen across this recent stretch. That starts on Saturday when they face All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns -- the self-proclaimed best big man shooter of all-time.

The former number one overall pick has averaged 24.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his first year with the Knicks, having shot an incredibly efficient 52.4% from the floor and 42.2% from 3-point range.

While Post has shown more as an interior defensive presence over recent games, his ability to close or switch out onto the perimeter is still very much a work in progress. That's sure to be tested by Towns who will also be motivated by Draymond Green's comments that he ducked facing former teammate Jimmy Butler at Madison Square Garden last week.

Saturday's game will be the first of three in four nights for Golden State, with the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks also in town on Monday and Tuesday. That means the Warriors will face 3x MVP Nikola Jokic and 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in back-to-back games, providing Post with the biggest defensive challenge any opposing center could possible face.

These next three games will allow Steve Kerr and Golden State to realize whether Post is truly a legitimate starting calibre center who can play big minutes in the playoffs, or whether his inexperience and defensive concerns means he should only be a situational player at this point.

While it's set to be a huge three-game span for Post, the fact he faces this challenge so close to the post-season is an important litmus test for both he and the Warriors.