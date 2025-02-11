Warriors quickly forget missed trade target as fans left stunned with Quinten Post

The Golden State Warriors chose not to execute a trade for noted target Nikola Vucevic before last week's deadline, instead choosing to place even greater faith in rookie center Quinten Post following his surge into a consistent rotation role.

Despite moving to the bench as Steve Kerr went smaller against a Milwaukee Bucks team without Giannis Antetokounmpo on Monday, Post continued to prove Golden State's deadline decision as the right one in a second-straight victory since Jimmy Butler's arrival.

Quinten Post left fans stunned with a remarkable fourth-quarter

Post went for 18 points, three rebounds and two assists on 7-of-10 shooting (4-of-7 from 3-point range) against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, all the while thoroughly outplaying Vucevic for the second time in less than three weeks.

Yet it was his stunning fourth-quarter on Monday that may have further announced himself to the NBA world, with the 52nd overall pick drilling a series of triples as part of an 11-point, three-rebound stretch to help widen the gap between the Warriors and their Eastern Conference rival.

Post began with a wide open corner 3-pointer from some excellent Golden State ball movement, but it was his sidestep off the dribble three on a fast-break the following possession that left many teammates and fans in awe.

The seven-footer added a pair of free-throws and another three in the following three minutes, with that final wing triple coming with no hesitation early in the shot-clock and with opposing big man Brook Lopez bearing down.

It wasn't just the fact Post made those shots in the final period, but even just the fact he attempted two high-difficulty triples in a game that was still very much in the balance at that stage. The 24-year-old has clearly been emboldened to have an aggressive offensive game, something that hasn't always been the case for young Golden State players over recent years under Steve Kerr.

Post has taken 46 3-point attempts over the last 10 games, making 21 of them (45.7%) as part of 10.1 points in 17.8 minutes per game. While that 3-point percentage may seem like an outlier to some, there's actually real optimism in believing in him as a legitimate 40% shooter given he nailed 42.6% and 43.1% in his final two collegiate seasons at Boston College.

With Post and the recently acquired Butler, the Warriors have a whole different look to an offense that had been treading water for almost a 30-game period, and in doing so provides real hope that this squad can actually reach the postseason.