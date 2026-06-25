Warriors quickly sign another 6'9" forward after Yaxel Lendeborg pick

Having taken Yaxel Lendeborg with the 11th overall pick in the first round, the Golden State Warriors quickly moved to sign another 6'9" forward after the draft was completed on Wednesday.

The Warriors have signed Gonzaga product Graham Ike to an exhibit 10 contract, suggesting the recent WCC Player of the Year will suit up for the franchise in Summer League and could get a further opportunity to fight for a two-way contract during training camp and preseason.

Warriors sign Graham Ike to contract after NBA draft

Ike went undrafted in the second-round on Wednesday after Golden State selected 6'7" wing Lajae Jones with the 54th overall pick, proving one of the few teams not to trade up, down or out after initially acquiring the pick in February's Trayce Jackson-Davis trade.

Ike will nonetheless join the Warriors following two years at Wyoming and a further three at Gonzaga, having put up some impressive numbers over the past four years. That concluded with Ike averaging 19.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists this past season, shooting 56.3% from the floor and 33.8% on increased 3-point shooting volume.

He was subsequently named to the All-American Third Team, joining the likes of first-round picks Kingston Flemings, Christian Anderson and Labaron Philon Jr. who each had their names read out on Tuesday night at Barclays Center.

Congrats G!



Warriors getting a dawg 🐶 pic.twitter.com/F3lj6o5cQt — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) June 25, 2026

Those numbers, the résumé and the fact he's 23-years-old suggests Ike could make an immediate impact for Golden State, but it might not be so easy considering the front office is building somewhat of a logjam in the frontcourt with their recent moves.

Warriors building frontcourt depth with recent moves

Lendeborg is likely set for a big role in his rookie year as a 6'9" forward, while Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford are all likely to return despite the possibility of the veteran trio leaving in free agency.

The Warriors will also want to deliver a big role to Gui Santos after the Brazilian forward was clearly the most exciting element from an otherwise tough end to the season, while Jimmy Butler will return from his torn ACL at some point early next year.

Lendeborg and Ike may not be the only 6'9" forwards that Golden State will look to add in the coming weeks, with LeBron James expected to be their number one free agency target if the 4x MVP considers departing the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors are clerarly prioritizing positional size with their recent moves, and that extended to drafting Lendeborg, Jones and now signing Ike over the past two days.



