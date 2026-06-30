Warriors are quiet winners of blockbuster Kawhi Leonard trade

The L.A. Clippers have traded Kawhi Leonard back to the Toronto Raptors, creating one of the more unlikely but heartwarming reunions after the 7x All-Star led the franchise to a championship over the Golden State Warriors in 2019.

The Warriors had interest in trading for Leonard prior to February's mid-season trade, but they're still quiet winners of this blockbuster move given it significantly weakens a close divisional rival.

Warriors are still quiet winners of blockbuster Kawhi Leonard trade

According to ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday, the Clippers are sending Leonard back to the Raptors for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks, one first-round pick swap and two second-round picks.

The Clippers previously lured Leonard home from the Raptors back in the free agency of 2019, convincing the 2x Finals MVP by also pulling off a blockbuster trade for Paul George in one of the most famous deals of all-time, giving up future 2x MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a host of draft assets.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Clippers are nearing deal sending Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, 2 first-round picks, 1 pick swap and 2 second-rounders, sources tell ESPN. A return to Canada for the Raptors champion and two-time Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/VovqGw5qS6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2026

The Warriors had been a strong suitor for Leonard over recent months, but rumors became quiet on that front over the last month just as they had with Giannis Antetokounmpo before his trade to the Miami Heat last week.

Golden State should still be content with this Leonard trade as their divisional rival continues to enter more of a rebuild, having already moved on from James Harden and Ivica Zubac prior to the mid-season deadline.

In a tough Western Conference where they'll be looking to make the playoffs, the shift of power with a superstar heading out East is something the Warriors will appreciate, particularly given their recent record against the Clippers. Golden State did eliminate the Clippers in this year's Play-In Tournament, but have otherwise won just one of their past 11 regular season games between the two teams.

Warriors have path to regaining supremacy in pacific division

The Leonard trade comes within hours of the Clippers' cross-town rival also suffering a blow, with the Los Angeles Lakers seeing the departure of LeBron James who could be headed to the Warriors in a huge free agency move.

If Golden State can sign James and potentially even trade for Anthony Davis, that puts them in position to regain supremacy in the pacific division given what's happened to the two Los Angeles teams, and with the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings hardly dominant franchises.

The Warriors will be more concerned with their overall place in the conference, but this Leonard trade does weaken a rival and therefore puts them in a stronger position to reclaim a playoff spot next season.