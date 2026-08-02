Warriors quietly confirm another free agency signing alongside Gary Payton II

The Golden State Warriors re-signed Gary Payton II to a one-year minimum deal on Saturday, but the franchise also quietly confirmed another move in the return of De'Anthony Melton on a two-year, $11 million contract.

Melton's deal had been agreed to back in early July, but much like last offseason during Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency, he was forced to wait as the Warriors pursued other moves headlined by superstar forward LeBron James.

Warriors officially confirm De'Anthony Melton signing

The Warriors missed out on James who chose the Philadelphia 76ers last Friday, leaving Melton to sign on the taxpayer mid-level exception according to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. The move hard-caps Golden State at the second apron, but they have just enough room to sign another two players to minimum contracts to fill out the roster.

Melton's deal includes a player option for the second year, giving him the opportunity to opt out and chase more money in free agency next year as he had hoped to do this time around after opting out of his $3.5 million player option.

De’Anthony Melton was officially re-signed by the Warriors yesterday, per the NBA’s transactions log



Melton will be signed on the taxpayer midlevel exception, I believe, hardcapping the Warriors at the second apron pic.twitter.com/gAwmJadEFO — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) August 1, 2026

Melton did average a career-high 12.3 points in 49 games last season after returning from his torn ACL, but that stemmed from increased opportunity due to Golden State's injury woes. The 28-year-old shot only 40.7% from the floor and 29.4% from 3-point range, meaning he didn't generate the kind of external interest he may have liked in free agency.

Melton has wound up with a slight raise from the player option he declined, and his inefficient end to last season may actually benefit the Warriors who have been able to bring back a player who could easily outperform that contract.

De'Anthony Melton improvement will be crucial to Warriors hopes

Golden State will need significant internal improvement to push for a playoff spot next season, particularly with Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody starting injured on the sidelines. The addition of 11th overall pick Yaxel Lendeborg may be the biggest key in that regard, but individual improvement from Melton will also be crucial to the team's hopes.

While he's 28 and eight years through his career, Meltons' recent injury history suggests he could take a major jump with a full preseason and further removed from the torn ACL. Brief sample size also suggests he's far more effective playing alongside Stephen Curry, something that didn't happen consistently last season as the two-time MVP missed 27-straight games due to a knee injury.

The Warriors need individual improvement from two or three players to elevate themselves into the playoff picture, and Melton projects as one of those who could help spring some surprises next season.