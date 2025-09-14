Warriors quietly have another restricted free agent amid Jonathan Kuminga chaos

Jonathan Kuminga has dominated headlines surrounding the Golden State Warriors over recent months, having stalled the front office's other free agency plans as they work through negotiations with the talented young forward.

But as Kuminga's situation comes to a potentially imminent resolution, it's also easy to forget that he isn't the only restricted free agent who the Warriors have extended a qualifying offer too.

Taran Armstrong is expected back on the Warriors on a two-way contract

Australian point guard Taran Armstrong finished last season with Golden State on a two-way contract, having signed in late February after completing his second year in the NBL with the Cairns Taipans.

Armstrong would appear in the last 11 games of the G League season with Santa Cruz, averaging 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game while shooting an efficient 51% from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range.

While the 23-year-old is yet to appear in an NBA game, the Warriors declared their intention to retain Armstrong by offering him a two-way qualifying offer at the same time they offered Kuminga his now much spoken about $7.9 million qualifying offer.

That makes Armstrong a restricted free agent, with the expectation that he'll return to Golden State particularly after appearing for the franchise in summer league. The 6'5" guard averaged 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals across his five combined games at the California Classic and in Las Vegas, shooting 38.7% from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc.

But although Armstrong is expected back at the Warriors, there's been no official announcement from the franchise and the NBA website still has him alongside Kuminga as a restricted free agent.

Armstrong's return has actually become a little more important too given that Golden State don't appear in the hunt for another veteran point guard, having missed out on Malcolm Brogdon after the 32-year-old headed to the New York Knicks on Friday.

While the Warriors may be comfortable with the likes of Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Brandin Podziemski and expected free agent signing De'Anthony Melton handling the ball beyond Stephen Curry, there's a legitimate possibility that Armstrong joins the 2x MVP as the only two noted point guards on the roster.

There's a high likelihood that Armstrong once again spends a majority of the year with Santa Cruz, but the lack of point guard depth at Golden State suggests opportunity could arise when injuries inevitable strike during a long 82-game regular season.