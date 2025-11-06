Warriors quietly have one of the biggest contract steals in the entire league

With the new CBA coming into effect in recent years and the restrictions that apply to first and second apron teams, finding valuable contracts have never been more important. Fortunately, the Golden State Warriors might quietly have one of the biggest steals across the entire league.

Rookie guard Will Richard announced himself to the NBA with a stunning performance on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings, dropping a career-high 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting to emerge as a shining light from Golden State's 121-116 defeat.

Warriors have a major contract steal with Will Richard

Richard made his first career start in just his seventh NBA game, taking advantage of the absence of veteran trio Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. The 22-year-old made a statement right away, bottoming a couple of threes and getting a couple of buckets in transition to record 12 points in his first stint on the floor.

He was also significant in Golden State's comeback efforts during the fourth-quarter, playing all 12 minutes and scoring eight points to go with three rebounds and two assists. Richard's 30 points came on 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc, while he also finished with seven boards, three assists and as a +1 in the five-point loss.

There were plenty of stunning elements about Richard's game, not the least of which is the fact he was taken late in the draft at 56th overall. In fact, the Warriors only got their hands on him thanks to an increasingly smart trade that drew many skeptics at the time.

Richard became just the second rookie in the league this season to record 30+ points, with the other being the highly touted third overall pick VJ Edgecombe who dropped 34 for the Philadelphia 76ers in his NBA debut against the Boston Celtics.

Another remarkable element is the fact Richard's performance came after two-straight DNPs and a quick assignment to Santa Cruz. Based on Wednesday's performance, the 6'5" wing probably won't be seeing a whole lot of G League action going forward.

Most importantly for the Warriors though, Richard could present as one of the biggest contract steals in the league. He just dropped a 30-piece two weeks into his NBA career, yet is under contract for four years at the very measly (by NBA standards) number of $8.7 million.

That's huge for any veteran team looking to contend, particularly if Richard can develop into an 18-20 minute per game rotation player alongside the likes of Curry, Butler and Green. If this performance and the start of his career is any indication, he's right on track to become that or even better for the Warriors who deserve credit for another early hit late in the draft.