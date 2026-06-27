Warriors quietly land another forward after Bulls give up too soon

The Golden State Warriors have had a theme of adding players with size over the past few days, and that's extended to landing 6'8" forward Lachlan Olbrich who will play for the team in Summer League.

The Warriors have added Olbrich according to ESPN's Olgun Uluc, having just completed his rookie year with the Chicago Bulls where he was on a two-way contract and notably recorded a triple-double in the final game of the regular season.

Warriors quietly land Lachlan Olbrich ahead of Summer League

Olbrich had 10 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals on 4-of-7 shooting in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks, having recorded six points, nine rebounds and five assists in the previous game against the Orlando Magic.

Even in a game where both teams were hardly concerned with the result, any player that can enter an NBA game and record a triple-double has something to their game, suggesting the Bulls might have given up too soon on the Australian.

After playing three seasons in Australia's NBL where he averaged nearly 17 minutes on the championship-winning Illawarra Hawks in 2024-25, Olbrich was drafted with the 55th overall pick in last year's NBA Draft.

Lachlan Olbrich will play for the Golden State Warriors in the 2026 NBA Summer League, sources told ESPN. The 6'8 F/C was with the Chicago Bulls last season as a two-way player, highlighted by posting a triple-double late in the regular season vs DAL. — Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) June 27, 2026

The 22-year-old posted some big numbers in his seven appearances in the G League this past season with the Windy City Bulls, averaging 17.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists on 58.6% shooting from the floor.

Olbrich's minutes were incredibly limited with Chicago though, playing largely only in garbage time until later in the season as he wound up averaging 2.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 9.3 minutes.

Warriors continue adding to their frontcourt ahead of free agency

Olbrich is just the latest frontcourt player Golden State have added in recent days, starting with the notable selection of 6'9" forward Yaxel Lendeborg with the 11th overall pick in the first-round of Tuesday's draft.

The Warriors instantly signed WCC Player of the Year Graham Ike after the Gonzaga prospect went undrafted in the second-round on Wednesday, while they've also re-signed veteran center Al Horford to a new two-year contract extension.

Olbrich will now get his opportunity to impress with Golden State in Summer League, and some strong performances could lead to a training camp spot and a potential two-way contract entering next season.

The Warriors will be hoping Olbrich works out a little better than their previous Australian forward, with last year's 52nd overall pick Alex Toohey starting on a two-way contract before being waived in December following a season-ending knee injury.