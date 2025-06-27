Warriors quietly make flurry of roster moves immediately after 2025 NBA Draft

Multiple trades saw the Golden State Warriors end with the 52nd and 56th picks in the second-round of the 2025 NBA Draft, with the franchise selecting Australian forward Alex Toohey and Florida national championship winner Will Richard.

But in addition to the acquisitions of Toohey and Richard, the Warriors have quietly made another flurry of moves in what's resulted as a busy 12-hour period for the franchise on Thursday.

The Warriors have signed Chance McMillian and LJ Cryer

Golden State have reportedly signed guard pair Chance McMillian and LJ Cryer to exhibit 10 contracts, presumably giving the undrafted duo a chance to impress in Summer League and potentially in training camp where main roster spots and two-way contracts could be up for grabs.

McMillian is a 6'2" guard with five years of college experience at Grand Canyon (three years) and Texas Tech (two years). He's coming off a senior year with the Raiders where he averaged nearly 33 minutes per game, posting 14.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting an impressive 52.3% from the floor and 43.3% from 3-point range on over five attempts.

Cryer is also a super senior who spent three years at Baylor before transferring to Houston for his last two years. The 6'1" guard averaged 15.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists this past season, shooting only 41.1% shooting from the floor but an elite 42.4% from 3-point range on over seven attempts.

Both McMillian and Cryer are known for their sharpshooting ability from distance, having each finished their college careers drilling in excess of 40% from 3-point range. McMillian completed his five years shooting 40.8% from deep on 3.9 attempts per game, while Cryer was at 41.3% on 6.3 attempts.

The fact the Warriors have just signed a pair of noted snipers is interesting given they just gave up perhaps the best pure shooter in the entire draft. Having started the day with the 41st overall pick, Golden State traded down to the 52nd and 59th pick in a trade with the Phoenix Suns in the hours before the second-round got underway.

The Warriors then drafted 6'6" Kentucky guard Koby Brea on the Suns' behalf, giving Phoenix an elite sharpshooter who drilled 43.5% of his threes last season and an even more extraordinary 49.8% with Dayton the year prior.

It was a surprising move from Golden State, but one they'll hope not to regret with a big focus now on the likes of Toohey, Richard, McMillian and Cryer entering Summer League.