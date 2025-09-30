Warriors quietly part ways with restricted free agent in surprise move

Taran Armstrong's time in the Bay Area has proven short-lived after the franchise confirmed its trio of two-way contracted players with the re-signing of Pat Spencer at media day on Monday.

The Australian point guard ended last season on a two-way deal after signing with the Warriors in February, before also suiting up for the franchise during summer league in July. Golden State announced their intention to have Armstrong back on the roster by presenting a two-way qualifying offer at the start of the offseason, but he appears to have passed that up in the search for other opportunities.

There's been strong reports that Armstrong is in talks to join KK Partizan in Serbia, having spent the previous two years before joining the Warriors with the Cairns Taipans in Australia's NBL.

Heading overseas is a somewhat surprising move if a two-way contract was indeed on the table, albeit Armstrong would have likely spent much of his time in the G League with Santa Cruz where he made 11 appearances without making his NBA debut at the end of last season.

Armstrong averaged 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game in those outings, shooting an efficient 51% from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range. He was a little quieter in summer league where he put up 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals, shooting 38.7% from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc across five combined games at the California Classic and in Las Vegas.

Spencer is seemingly the biggest beneficiary of Armstrong's departure, with the 29-year-old returning to the franchise for a third year after making 39 appearances last season and an additional eight during the playoffs.

Pat Spencer is back with the Warriors on a two-way contract. Said he signed 10 minutes ago. Just did Media Day interview. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 29, 2025

Spencer will be joined on two-way contracts by forwards Jackson Rowe and Alex Toohey, the latter of which the Warriors selected 52nd overall at June's NBA Draft. Rowe and Toohey both played alongside Armstrong during summer league, with the former also having ended last season on a two-way deal. Golden State's other second-round pick, Will Richard, was given a spot on the main roster on Sunday as part of a four-year contract (first two years guaranteed).

The Warriors are of course still dealing with a much more notable restricted free agent, with Jonathan Kuminga's future remaining unresolved as the young forward weighs up multiple contract options prior to Wednesday's deadline on the $7.9 million qualifying offer.