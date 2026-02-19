Warriors quietly regretting free agency signing after latest injury news

Seth Curry's addition as a free agent was a heart-warming story for the Golden State Warriors, but the franchise may now be quietly regretting signing the veteran sharpshooter after another frustrating injury update on Wednesday.

The Warriors have announced that Curry will again be re-evaluated in a further two weeks, making for an even bigger absence due to a sciatic injury that's now completely ravaging his season.

Warriors have to be regretting Seth Curry signing

Curry has already missed 32-straight games due to the injury, having last played against the Philadelphia 76ers on December 4 where he logged 14 minutes and went scoreless off the bench.

The opportunity to unite the Curry brothers was a cool story from what was a long and less than ideal offseason plagued by Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency. However, due to payroll constraints, Golden State had to waive Seth after preseason and bring him back just over a month through the season.

There was anticipation over the Curry brothers sharing the floor together, but there's no guarantee that will ever actually happen. In the two games Seth did play in early December, older brother Stephen was sidelined by his own concern.

Now both Curry brothers are sidelined exiting the All-Star break, with Stephen remaining out for a sixth-straight game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night after being diagnosed with 'runner's knee'.

As for Seth, the Warriors must be surely coming to regret wasting a roster spot on the 35-year-old despite the familial element. For a veteran team who were always going to face injury concerns, having one player out for such a long period was always going to prove problematic.

That's only multiplied ten-fold by the fact Jimmy Butler is now out for the season after tearing his ACL. After Golden State sent out three players at the trade deadline earlier in the month, they now have only 12 players on their main roster if we exclude Curry and Butler.

Those 12 include the older Curry who remains sidelined, the recently acquired Kristaps Porzingis whose injury/health issues are well documented, a 39-year-old Al Horford who consistently needs to be managed, and veteran guard De'Anthony Melton who remains on a minutes restriction after coming off a torn ACL.

Seth did prove his ability with a dynamic debut game against the Oklahoma City Thunder where had 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting in less than 18 minutes, but that remains the isolated positive from what's been a disappointing outcome to date.