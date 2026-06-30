Warriors quietly reunite with young forward they gave up on last season

The Golden State Warriors have reunited with Australian forward Alex Toohey ahead of NBA Summer League, having previously given up on the former second-round pick last December.

Toohey started his rookie year on a two-way contract but was waived after suffering a season-ending knee injury, yet this decision proves the Warriors may still see a future for the 22-year-old who competed in Summer League last year.

Warriors reunite with Alex Toohehy ahead of Summer League

In a surprising twist to the entire situation, Joseph Dycus of the Mercury News reports Toohey is part of the roster but won't actually play as he hasn't been cleared to return from the knee injury. Still, it's proof Golden State want Toohey around the team and that he could be part of training camp where it's possible he fights for a two-way contract again.

The Warriors drafted Toohey 52nd overall at last year's NBA draft, having moved back from the 41st selection to acquire him and impressive guard Will Richard. After playing 69 games and making 21 starts for Golden State in his rookie year, Richard is also part of the Summer League squad where he'll hope to bounce-back from a slightly underwhelming close to last campaign.

Warriors say Toohey will not play in Summer League. He’s still recovering from his knee injury. https://t.co/m0oGqzF2Cj — Joseph Dycus (@joseph_dycus) June 30, 2026

Toohey averaged 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 21.6 minutes per game during Summer League last year, but he shot just 26.2% from the floor and 23.5% from 3-point range. His best performance came against the Utah Jazz where he posted 15 points and five rebounds while going head-to-head with eventual tournament MVP Kyle Filipowski.

Toohey made two appearances for Santa Cruz in the G League before his injury, including a 13-point, four-rebound performance against the Stockton Kings where he played less than 20 minutes off the bench.

Yaxel Lendeborg headlines Warriors Summer League squad

Golden State's 11th overall pick Yaxel Lendeborg will be the biggest watch for fans in Summer League, having already generated significant praise for his impact and performance during the first day of practice on Monday.

Last year's second-round picks Toohey and Richard are joined by this year's 54th overall pick Lajae Jones, while two-way contracted players LJ Cryer and Malevy Leons are also on the roster after playing significant minutes for the injury-hit Warriors at the end of last season.

The Warriors will start at the California Classic against the Los Angeles Lakers on July 3, before the Las Vegas leg of Summer League starts on July 9 against the Dallas Mavericks.