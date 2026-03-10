Warriors quietly vindicated for Jonathan Kuminga trade despite huge numbers

The Golden State Warriors have already drawn criticism for last month's bombshell trade that landed Kristaps Porzingis in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield.

Kuminga has dealt with an ongoing knee injury stemming from his time with the Warriors, but the young forward has posted big numbers in his three appearances for the Atlanta Hawks. Despite this, one notable NBA analyst isn't convinced that the Warriors will come to regret moving on from Kuminga.

Sam Vecenie isn't convinced of Jonathan Kuminga in Atlanta just yet

The former seventh overall pick has averaged over 20 points per game, and the Hawks have dominated the three games he's played, but Sam Vecenie of The Athletic doesn't believe he's seen anything from Kuminga that will translate to winning in the playoffs.

"I don't think we've seen anything so far from him that particularly translates to the playoffs yet," Vecenie said. "I don't know how much we learned about him in these three games, but I'm excited he's playing with real confidence."

While some have been quick to make sweeping statements on Kuminga's performances, Vecenie is taking a more measured approach in understandably wanting to see it against better quality, playoff-level opponents.

Kuminga's three games have come against the Washington Wizards (twice) and the Portland Trail Blazers, offering a rather easy start to life with his new team outside the eight games he's missed due to the knee concern.

Jury is still out on Jonathan Kuminga's development at the Hawks

There's no denying the numbers that the 23-year-old has put up in his three games in Atlanta, having averaged 21.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting an incredibly efficient 67.7% from the floor and 55.6% from 3-point range.

Even more impressive is the fact Kuminga has put up those numbers in less than 27 minutes per game, while the Hawks are a cumulative +59 in his minutes on the floor. We've seen stretches like this from Kuminga in the past with the Warriors though, and generally things would go south once it came to facing better opposition where Steve Kerr's trust would be truly tested.

Only time will tell who ultimately wins the trade, but it's far too early to make any certain call either way. Kuminga has played only three games and Hield just one as he sits outside the Hawks rotation, while Porzingis has appeared in just two games for the Warriors as he's dealt with a mysterious illness.