Warriors quietly won twice in one night as Kawhi saga takes intriguing turn

The Golden State Warriors defeated the LA Clippers 115-110 to advance in the Play-In Tournament. Fueled by Stephen Curry and Al Horford's late-game heroics, Golden State turned a 37-45 season into a potential postseason berth.

Though advancing in the Play-In Tournament is the primary topic of conversation, the Warriors quietly secured another victory: A clearer path to acquiring Kawhi Leonard.

The Warriors reportedly attempted to trade for Leonard ahead of the 2026 NBA trade deadline. In that same report, it was revealed that Golden State plans to be aggressive in its pursuit of another title window—thus potentially opening the door for renewed negotiations.

After the Clippers were knocked out of the Play-In Tournament, one can't help but feel as though the dream of acquiring Leonard is more realistic than ever before.

Leonard and the Clippers have undergone drastic roster changes over the past few months, highlighted by the departure of star teammates James Harden and Ivica Zubac. Though LA has retooled with young talent, the 34-year-old Leonard may not be eager to see a youth movement through.

Following an exit from the Play-In Tournament that suggests the Clippers are still far from being a contender, perhaps the door will open for Leonard to finally join the Warriors.

Warriors eliminate Clippers, make Kawhi Leonard dream more realistic

Leonard put together a sensational 2025-26 season during which he secured a seventh career All-Star nod. He averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 steals, 1.1 offensive rebounds, and 2.6 three-point field goals made on .505/.387/.892 shooting.

Though Leonard has a long history of injuries that have skewed some perceptions of his greatness, it's worth noting that he met the 65-game criteria for the second time in three seasons.

Leonard will now head into an offseason that could call for changes to be made. From his personal perspective, he's a two-time NBA champion and two-time Finals MVP who will turn 35 in July and may thus prioritize an opportunity to compete for a third career title.

From the Clippers' point of view, 2026-27 is the final season on Leonard's current contract and they could thus prioritize trading him in order to avoid losing him to unrestricted free agency in 2027.

A trade could ultimately prove tricky for everyone involved, as Leonard is owed a hefty $50.3 million for the 2026-27 season. Golden State will have options to attempt to match his salary, however, and could be an ideal destination for him due to the presence of Stephen Curry as a superstar teammate.

Though nothing is set in stone, the Warriors may very well have won twice in one night by winning a Play-In Tournament game and giving Leonard reason to consider moving on from the Clippers.