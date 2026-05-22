Warriors have very obvious reason not to dump Quinten Post

Golden State Warriors insider Nick Friedell believes there's only a 15% chance of Quinten Post returning to the franchise next season, yet Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office have a very obvious reason not to simply dump the Dutch big man.

Post's 3-point shooting fell off a cliff this season and his value to the Warriors equally plummeted as a result, but the previous three seasons should be enough to believe that this was an outlier year for the 26-year-old.

Quinten Post's poor 3-point shooting season was an outlier

Sure, Post is only two years into his NBA career, but a reflection on his final two collegiate seasons offers an indication of what the real version of him actually is. During those last two years at Boston College, Post shot 42.6% and 43.1% from 3-point range, meaning that he's technically shot 40.8% or better from deep in three of his past four seasons.

This is why Golden State, and perhaps more importantly Post himself, should have optimism of him returning to a 40% 3-point shooter next season, and therefore becoming far more impactful than what we saw in year two.

It's not as if this was a drastic shooting mechanics issue or anything, but rather Post quite clearly lost confidence in the weapon that saw him emerge as an important rotation member for Steve Kerr by the final months of his rookie year.

That confidence wasn't aided by frustrating albeit minor injury concerns, having appeared in just one of the team's last 13 games (including the Play-In Tournament) which contributes to the rather underwhelming current view of him ahead of restricted free agency.

Warriors may still need another floor-spacing big man

If the 3-point shooting being an outlier wasn't a big enough reason, the need for another floor-spacing center also gives Golden State another motive to re-sign the former 52nd overall pick on a cheap contract.

With Draymond Green likely to remain with the Warriors and in a prominent role, having a shooting five will remian pivotal to what Steve Kerr and the coaching staff are trying to achieve offensively next season.

Bringing back both Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford would obviously reduce the need to also reunite with Post, but even then you could argue he'd be a worthwhile re-signing given the age and injury/health concerns of the veteran duo.

If the Warriors aren't a believer in Post returning to being a more impactful player next season, there's no doubt a rival team will see the value in his 3-point shooting and subsequently grant the seven-footer another NBA opportunity.