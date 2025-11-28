Warriors reach new desperate level in latest blockbuster mock trade

Steve Kerr and Draymond Green have both labelled the Golden State Warriors as an 'average' team right now, meaning the front office could reach a new level of desperation if the underwhelming nature of the current roster continues.

That desperation could see the Warriors give up multiple assets for a player whose contract was seen as arguably negative value just over a month ago, with a mock trade that sees the franchise trade for Michael Porter Jr. amid his hot start with the Brooklyn Nets.

Warriors trading for Michael Porter Jr. would be a desperate move

The Denver Nuggets had to give up a future first-round pick to flip Porter for Cameron Johnson in the offseason, only for the 2023 NBA champion to now be in the process of rehabilitating his value with strong performances under greater opportunity.

Porter is currently averaging 24.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists through his first 16 games with the Nets, having shot 48.3% from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range. While the 27-year-old's contract is still an exorbitant one, that might not stop the Warriors from giving up a pair of their young players and draft capital to acquire Porter, according to the below recent mock trade from Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley.

Warriors Receive: Michael Porter Jr.

Nets Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, top four protected 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick swap

Golden State rank 22nd in offense through the near quarter mark of the season, which is exactly why Buckley believes they may be eager enough to give up Kuminga, Moody and a pair of first-round picks to acquire Porter.

"Porter's shot-making could be a godsend for Golden State, which has struggled to find consistent scoring around Stephen Curry," Buckley wrote. And while Porter is arguably overpaid ($38.3 million this season), the Warriors might be willing to stomach that blow since his contract will expire at the same time when Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green all exhaust their current deals (2027)," Buckley wrote.

Based on their respective play through the course of this season to date, this trade is probably around the right value for both teams. However, it's not that long ago that it would be considered blasphemous for Golden State to even consider giving up Kuminga, Moody AND picks for a player Denver willingly moved on from.

Whether the Warriors would ultimately make this trade stems from how much they believe in Porter's individual growth as a ball-handler and playmaker to start this season, and simply how desperate they are to get an injection of something different into a lackluster offense that's now set to be even further tested by Curry's absence over at least the next three games.