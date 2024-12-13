Warriors are ready to make Olympic dream pairing a reality

Seven losses in nine games has seen the Golden State Warriors fall into a slight hole, but could they look to dig themselves out of it with one of the most blockbuster trades in NBA history?

The idea of the Warriors acquiring 4x MVP LeBron James simply won't go away, with ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioning the possibility on a number of occasions throughout the media this week.

Are the Warriors poised for another crack at LeBron James?

Most recently Windhorst was on Wednesday's episode of Get Up and reiterated that the Warriors still maintain a dream of pairing James and Stephen Curry together, not to mention Draymond Green who has developed a close relationship with the Los Angeles Lakers forward over recent years.

They will definitely monitor the situation, and I don't think they do anything without knowing this door is locked, but I would just say with LeBron, it's up to him," Windhorst said. "He has a no-trade clause and he has given no indication he wants the Lakers to do anything but upgrade the roster they've got, not that he wants to go anywhere."

The no-trade clause is key here as it gives James the ability to angle towards one specific team if he was to request a move away from the Lakers. The 39-year-old also has a $52.6 million player option for next season, allowing him to opt out and become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason should he wish.

James is currently on personal leave and away from the Lakers right now, with the franchise currently holding a 13-11 record that has them eighth in the Western Conference. Golden State are 14-10 that has them fifth, but their poor recent form has sparked speculation of a blockbuster deal for James or Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

Reaching either James or Butler's salary does present as a significant stumbling block, yet not an insurmountable one if the Warriors are willing enough. The question may not be so much about Golden State's interest in James, but whether the 4x champion's interest in the Warriors has increased as a result of successfully playing alongside Curry at the Paris Olympics, along with the Lakers' uninspired start to the season.

Pairing this generation's two greatest players would be one of the biggest moves in league history, but not necessarily a guarantee of championship success as both Curry and James chase their fifth NBA title.