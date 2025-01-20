Warriors most 'realistic' trade target proves Golden State must avoid him

With the Golden State Warriors having been linked to a number of big men options over recent weeks, the next fortnight could present as an audition period of sorts leading up to the February 6 trade deadline.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported earlier in the week that the Warriors had inquired on a number of players, including veteran center Jonas Valancuinas. The Lithuanian big man was always set to become a prominent trade candidate across the league once eligible, having taken a three-year deal to join the rebuilding Washington Wizards in free agency during the offseason.

Jonas Valancuinas is a player the Warriors need to avoid

If Valancuinas was hoping to put on a show for a potential trade suitor on Saturday night, then he certainly failed to deliver that. Granted it's more difficult in a bench role as Wizards head coach Brian Keefe leans very much into his youth with second overall pick Alex Sarr starting at center.

The 32-year-old still played nearly 18 minutes against Golden State off the bench, but was a complete non-factor aside from grabbing his usual nine rebounds. Valancuinas had just five points on 2-of-9 shooting, finishing as a -6 in Washington's eight-point loss.

While Valancuinas certainly brings value as a bruising big man who can be a major present in the paint, his underwhelming game on Saturday was further proof of the Warriors needing to avoid that style of player.

He did have a slow, methodical post-up and finish over Kevon Looney late in the third-quarter, but that kind of play flies in the face of Steve Kerr's usual motion offense. Even if the Warriors do need to incorporate something new into their offense, it's not like a Valancuinas post-up would instantly become a go-to play if he were to join the franchise.

Valancuinas was actually listed as the most realistic Golden State trade target in an article from Greg Swartz earlier in the week, likely owing to his smaller contract as opposed to other potential acquisitions whose salary may be harder to match.

"There's been no real answer at center for the Warriors this season. Getting a big body like Valančiūnas who's shown some outside shooting ability in the past adds a different dynamic to the team and gives Golden State a center with 58 games of playoff experience as well," Swartz wrote.

While Valancuinas would bring more offense than Trayce Jackson-Davis and Looney, the idea of him as a stretch five has dissipated this season. He's now taking one 3-pointer essentially every 36 minutes on the court, and is shooting just 21.7% on such attempts. It's not like he was a high volume perimeter threat anyway, with his career-high attempts sitting at 2.1 per game in 2021-22.

It's the shooting ability the Warriors should be targeting in the form of Nikola Vucevic, John Collins or Kelly Olynyk as trade targets, each of who can be legitimate pick-and-pop threats. Valancuinas doesn't fill that void, and is therefore an option Golden State must avoid prior to the deadline.