Warriors receive good news in potential pursuit of 2x All-Star

The Golden State Warriors continue to be linked to a number of possible trade targets, with speculation starting to really heat up just over a week out from the February 6 deadline.

While Chicago Bulls teammate Zach LaVine has stunningly re-emerged as a trade target of the Warriors according to Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic on Wednesday, Nikola Vucevic has been a prominent name linked to the franchise now for multiple weeks.

Nikola Vucevic reportedly views the Warriors as a desirable destination

After being seen as Golden State's best and most realistic trade option over recent weeks, Vucevic may now have to take a back seat as Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office plot the idea of an even bigger move that shakes up the fabric of the franchise.

LaVine and Jimmy Butler are both back in the Warriors' sights to varying degrees, with both making over $40 million and requiring far more complicated trade scenarios as opposed to someone like Vucevic who's making exactly $20 million.

Yet while Vucevic may have to now play third fiddle to speculation surrounding LaVine and Butler, there's still positive news for the Warriors on that front with the 6'10" center reportedly viewing the franchise as a desirable destination.

“The Warriors have discussed Nikola Vučević, and league sources say the Chicago Bulls big man views Golden State as a desirable destination should Chicago decide to deal him," Slater and Thompson wrote.

This can only be a good thing for Golden State, particularly if Chicago allows Vucevic to have any say in where he may end up -- as a 34-year-old veteran with one year still left on his deal, perhaps that element can play a role.

Given the disappointment surrounding their season to date, hearing that the Warriors are a desired destination by any player is also a nice change from the growing pessimism that's arose over recent weeks.

Perhaps Vucevic got a first-hand look at how a stretch five can thrive with the Warriors, having seen rookie big man Quinten Post make five threes and go for a career-high 20 points in a win over the Bulls just last week.

Vucevic has had a strong bounce-back season in Chicago, averaging 20.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 54.9% from the floor and 39.8% from 3-point range. He's averaged at least 17.6 points in each of the last of the last seven seasons, including being named an All-Star in 2019 and 2021.