Warriors receive another LeBron James clue hours before free agency

A LeBron James move to the Golden State Warriors has been heating up over recent weeks, but has now become a legitimate and realistic possibility in the past 24 hours with another potential clue hours before free agency.

The major clues started with Draymond Green opting out of his $27.6 million player option on Monday, and extended to the biggest of them all on Tuesday when it was announced James would be departing the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, just hours before free agency opens, James and Steve Nash's Mind The Game podcast have published a short 10-minute YouTube video of their interview with...yes you guessed it...none other than Warrior superstar Stephen Curry.

LeBron's podcast publishes Stephen Curry video just before free agency

Perhaps this is all just a coincidence, but it's incredible timing that James' podcast with 900,000 subscribers would post this video right now. For context, the full interview was posted seven months ago, and the channel hadn't posted any video over the last six days.

If James does indeed end up signing with the Warriors to join Curry and Green, this will be just another hint that it was conjured before free agency actually begins, as much as that's technically illegal under CBA rules.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reports that Curry and Green will be directly involved in recruiting James in free agency, but one suspects that's already taken place given the sequence of events we've seen over the past 24 hours.

Remember, Green and James are managed by the same agent in Rich Paul, as is Washington Wizards All-Star Anthony Davis who's been strongly viewed as a potential trade target to reunite with his former Lakers teammate in the Bay Area.

Cavaliers and Heat appear biggest rivals to signing LeBron James

While there are certainly major hints, including the posting of the Curry video, pointing towards James preparing to join the Warriors, there will remain rival suitors for the 4x MVP until an official announcement is made perhaps as early as Tuesday night.

James' two former teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, are the two other prominent options linked to the superstar forward prior to free agency. The Cavaliers have the hometown factor, with James recently celebrating a 10-year reunion of the franchise's championship victory in 2016 over Curry, Green and Golden State.

The Warriors' long-held interest, and the presence of Curry and Green, could ultimately prove enough for them to turn their dream into reality over the next few hours.