Warriors receive major boost in LeBron James free agency pursuit

The Golden State Warriors might have interest in pursuing LeBron James in free agency, but the superstar forward actually has to hit that point first for the franchise to have an opportunity.

Teams can now re-sign their own free agents which gives the Los Angeles Lakers a jumpstart on proceedings, yet the Warriors have got a major boost on Sunday after reports that a deal between James and the franchise isn't particularly close.

LeBron James seemingly not close to re-signing with Lakers

We've already seen Phoenix Suns pair Jordan Goodwin and Collin Gillespie agree to new deals, along with Atlanta Hawks veteran CJ McCollum, and talks are reportedly progressing between Golden State and veteran center Kristaps Porzingis.

However, don't expect James and the Lakers to strike a new deal in the coming hours or days, with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne telling SportsCenter on Sunday that while the two sides have had initial conversations, "he (James) has not even fully committed to returning next year."

"OK? So, there's no commitment to even returning or salary figures being discussed. I think that's been interpreted as something like, 'LeBron is still assessing his options,'" Shelburne said. "Whether that is retirement or whether that is other teams. And if there are other teams that he's looking at, what does that money look like?"

This is a positive update for fans who want to see a James-Stephen Curry duo, with the Warriors now widely viewed as the most likely suitor for the 4x MVP if he was to leave the Lakers in free agency.

While it's expected that James will re-sign with the purple and gold, a delay or stall in conversations at least gives Golden State a chance should we get to the end of the month and the 41-year-old officially enters free agency.

Warriors must be have different options heading into free agency

James is certainly the best player the Warriors could realistically acquire in free agency, but they can't be pinning all their hopes on him leaving the Lakers and heading to the Bay Area. Golden State have to be flexible and hold various options over the coming fortnight, largely because James' decision will significantly dictate the state of their roster.

For example, James signalling his intention to join Golden State would almost assuredly require Draymond Green to opt out and sign a multi-year deal at a lower annual salary. Conversely, if James re-signs with the Lakers, the Warriors might want Green to pick up his player option to use as a trade tool.

The Warriors need talks with the Lakers to fall over in order for the James door to open, and this report at least suggests that it may be creaking ever so slightly ajar just over a week out from free agency.