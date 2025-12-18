Warriors receive the Trey Murphy III update they hoped would never come

The Golden State Warriors have a well-documented interest in acquiring New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III. It's been reported ad nauseam, although updates have been admittedly thin on the type of information that can facilitate a stronger understanding of the situation.

Unfortunately, the Warriors' greatest fears are seemingly shared by others around the NBA, as Murphy could potentially command a return in the range of what the Memphis Grizzlies received for Desmond Bane.

Memphis traded Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for four first-round draft choices and a pick swap. It was a blockbuster deal that further established how picks have replaced players, in some respects, as the most coveted return for a high-level player.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, rival executives are pondering if Murphy's asking price will reflect Bane's—a logical thought based on age, talent, and the Pelicans' perceived hope to improve its draft assets.

"Some executives around the league who’ve spoken with HoopsHype have also wondered aloud if it would take a package similar to the Desmond Bane trade to acquire Murphy, who’s only 25 years old and signed through the 2028-29 season."

Unfortunately, the Warriors lack the resources to make the type of offer for Murphy that the Magic managed to extend for Bane.

Rumor: Trey Murphy III could command a Desmond Bane type of return

Golden State can extend an offer including multiple first-round draft picks, which could prove appealing. Its star trio consists of three players who are at least 35 years of age, and rival executives may thus view a future Warriors first-round draft pick as a potential lottery selection.

In that scenario, Golden State's 2028 and 2032 first-round draft picks could prove valuable in negotiations with New Orleans.

In terms of being able to offer up four first-round draft picks and an additional swap, however, the Warriors simply lack the resources. As such, they'll need to hope that they can appeal to the Pelicans with a combination of players and picks.

Knowing how high of an asking price the Pelicans could potentially set, however, there may not be a scenario in which the Warriors can add Murphy without losing considerable assets.

It's safe to assume New Orleans would ask for some combination of Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, and Will Richard. All four are 23 or younger, productive in their respective roles, and capable of facilitating the completion of a trade from a financial perspective.

With draft picks thrown in to get the deal over the finish line, the Warriors could add Murphy if they're willing to lose key future assets in the process.

The appeal would be that Golden State could move forward with a starting lineup that includes Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Murphy. That would certainly qualify as a championship-caliber core, and the Warriors' remaining up-and-comers would only strengthen the odds.

If an arms race for Murphy transpires, however, then Golden State could find itself struggling to match a rival team's best offer if they're willing to go full Magic in their pursuit.