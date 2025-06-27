Not all NBA success stories originate from the NBA draft. Just ask guys like Fred VanVleet, Austin Reaves and now 2x NBA champion Alex Caruso. Immediately after the 2025 NBA draft, the Golden State Warriors and Mike Dunleavy Jr. began searching for additional talent and the next undrafted gem.

Chance McMillian could be just that, with the Texas Tech product a lethal shooter who could quickly become a fan-favorite with his impressive shot-making. After starting his career at Grand Canyon University, the Vallejo native finished his career at Texas Tech and was a pivotal piece in their Elite 8 run, earning himself All-Big 12 second-team honors in the process.

Chance McMillian is excited to join Stephen Curry and the Warriors

McMillian fell just short of 50/40/90 this year, shooting 52.3% from the field, 43.3% from three, and 88.5% from the line. While the 6'3" guard averaged over five attempts per game from three, the most impressive thing about his shooting was just how difficult some of his shots truly were. There truly isn't a shot Chance won't take, and Warriors fans will even appreciate his look-away three that's become a staple of the greatest shooter of all-time in Stephen Curry.

The newest member seemed excited to join the Warriors, posting a fan-favorite GIF of Curry on social media in what's sure to increase his approval among fans. McMillian could now have the opportunity to train and develop alongside Curry who has famously worked out with and helped a number of the best shooters across the league.

Texas Tech basketball also posted a statement from McMillian reading, "it's a dream come true to suit up for the squad I've always looked up to. It's crazy to think I'm a part of Dub Nation now." Assuming he makes the Warriors' summer league team, he could be very fun to watch heading into training camp this fall.

A potential issue for McMillian at the next level is positional. Not being a true point guard and also being undersized for a traditional two-guard will make it hard for him to find consistent minutes. Improving both defensively and creating for others will be a huge next step, but as someone who can take and make tough shots with a high level of efficiency, you will always have a chance in the league.

McMillian is also excellent around the rim as a finisher as well, evident in his high field-goal percentage where he shot 47.5%. For now he's signed an E-10 contract with the Warriors in the hope that could translate into a two-way deal next season. Assuming he makes the Warriors' summer league team, McMillian could be very fun to watch heading into training camp this fall.