Warriors recent strategy gives them obvious lottery pick Steve Kerr would love

Yaxel Lendeborg put his name up in lights and showcased himself as a potential future first-round pick for the Golden State Warriors, hitting a sensational game-winning three for Michigan against Wisconsin on Saturday.

With the Warriors taking up the strategy of drafting older, more advanced collegiate players in recent years, Lendeborg is looking like a strong option for the franchise and particularly if Steve Kerr is to remain as head coach beyond this season.

Yaxel Lendeborg could be a strong draft option for the Warriors

Golden State’s recent form and mounting injury concerns are making their playoff hopes fade by the game, but the silver lining is that their first-round pick is only likely to get higher the worse their record gets.

The Warriors are likely headed for the lottery where they could land a pick between 11-14, unless they get incredibly fortunate and rise up into the top four. Assuming it does land toward the back end of the lottery, Lendeborg is a player Golden State could certainly target.

Adam Finkelstein of CBS Sports had Lendeborg going to the Warriors with the 15th pick in a recent mock draft, suggesting the 6’9 forward could be an excellent fit in Kerr’s system.

"Lendeborg may be old by draft standards, but he's an extremely versatile two-way piece who plays and defends multiple positions. The shooting is the long-term swing skill, but the passing would allow him to fit in Steve Kerr's system," Finkelstein wrote.

YAXEL GIVES MICHIGAN THE LEAD IN THE FINAL SECOND!



THIS IS MARCH 🤯 pic.twitter.com/M74GAG6ru4 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 14, 2026

Kerr had much publicised issues when it came to playing time for young lottery picks James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga, and even Moses Moody before the 23-year-old has solidified into a more bonafide rotation player in the past 12-18 months.

Kerr hasn’t had such problems utilizing older prospects with multiple years of college experience, having given Trayce Jackson-Davis, Quinten Post and most recently Will Richard extensive playing opportunity in their respective rookie seasons over the last three years.

Lendeborg could fit a similar mould, having played three years at UAB and now Michigan where he’s averaged 15.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 51.5% from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range.

Warriors may opt for safety with first-round pick

It’s easy to take older draft prospects when we’re talking about late second-round picks, but will the Warriors be willing to extend that strategy to a lottery pick when that comes with much higher expectations?

If the number one priority is to maximize next season with Stephen Curry and the returning Jimmy Butler, then Golden State are likely to be best served by either trading their first-round pick, or using it on a ready-made player such as Lendeborg who could step in and hold a rotation role straight away.

Lendeborg has averaged 14.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists with the Wolverines this season, shooting an efficient 50.6% from the floor and 34.3% from 3-point range.