Warriors should reconsider trade stance to try and steal controversial All-Star

With their interest in Jimmy Butler having reportedly dwindled over recent weeks, it appears the Golden State Warriors are unlikely to make a significant blockbuster trade before the February 6 deadline.

Not only are the Warriors increasingly unlikely to pursue Butler (according to The Athletic), but they're also reportedly not in the market for New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

The Warriors should reconsider trade stance on Zion Williamson

According to ESPN's Marc J. Spears during an episode of NBA Today earlier in the week, the Warriors don't appear prepared to take a risk on the former number one overall pick despite their desire for a big man.

"I also did hear that Zion's not on the (Warriors) radar. Which, I know others might feel differently, but probably a good thing," Spears said. "Because with Zion, you just don't know what you're going to get and when he's going to be healthy, and his (salary) number's rather high as well.

Williamson is making $36.7 million this season as the second of a five-year, $197.2 million contract. The 24-year-old has appeared in just seven games this season, played less than 30 games in three of his first five games, and was most recently suspended for being late to a team flight after a string of issues that didn't reach team standards.

The risks with Williamson are palpable, but with risk comes opportunity. Perhaps the Pelicans are becoming sick of the controversy surrounding the young forward and his work ethic, professionalism and inability to ultimately stay on the floor.

Now would be a perfect buy-low opportunity for Golden State or another rival team to try and steal Williamson at a price that belies his on-court talent -- he averages 24.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists on nearly 60% shooting throughout his career.

The Warriors missed a buy-low opportunity for Zach LaVine during the offseason, rejecting a trade proposal that now looks regretful as the 2x All-Star continues to fire for the Chicago Bulls. Maybe Golden State should learn from that if an opportunity presents itself, particularly given Williamson is younger and an even greater on-court talent.

The Warriors appear stuck going nowhere this season, sitting with a mediocre 19-19 record that sees them far from deep playoff contention. Trading for Williamson would be more about getting his body and mind right for next season, with the hope that a new home could bring renewed focus and injury luck.

The Warriors are moving with an eye to both the present and the future, something that's becoming increasingly frustrating for fans. Trading for Williamson could bring the best of both worlds as an All-Star calibre player who can help right now, while also being young enough to eventually take the keys from Stephen Curry when the time is right.