Moses Moody's future at the Golden State Warriors looks solidified for the moment as he recovers from a devastating knee injury, with trade rumors coming to a halt after LeBron James' decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers last week.

The Warriors were willing to trade Moody to open up the non-taxpayer mid-level exception to give to James in free agency, but they refused to do the same for any other player including another former Los Angeles Lakers forward in Rui Hachimura.

Warriors chose not to trade Moses Moody to pursue Rui Hachimura

Golden State were linked to Hachimura briefly before his decision to sign a two-year, $28 million contract with the L.A. Clippers. According to ESPN's Anthony Slater on Thursday, the front office was only going to move the injured Moody -- and give Draymond Green a multi-year deal at a lower annual salary -- if it meant bringing in James.

"They had conversations with Rui Hachimura's representatives but couldn't have reached the two-year, $28 million contract he received from the LA Clippers unless they executed a Green paycut and Moses Moody salary dump -- which was only on the table if necessary to land James," Slater wrote.

Clearly the Warriors didn't think Hachimura was enough of an upgrade from Moody despite the latter projected to miss most if not all of next season, nor worth giving up future financial flexibility by signing Green to a multi-year contract.

Golden State could have otherwise had a real shot at signing Hachimura given their need for wing/forward depth, while offering the full non-taxpayer MLE would have slightly shaded the deal given to the 28-year-old by the Clippers.

Warriors have taken steps to run it back with similar roster next season

The Warriors rejecting a Moody trade for the opportunity to sign Hachimura is just another example of the front office's approach to run it back next season, much to the frustration of fans who are left wondering why they aren't further prioritizing the end of Stephen Curry's career.

Within the same report, Slater outlined that Golden State also chose to bring back De'Anthony Melton over Anfernee Simons despite some interest. Melton got a two-year, $11 million contract from the Warriors, while Simons wound up signing a two-year, $12.2 million deal with the 76ers that's faded into the background somewhat given their additions of James and Jaylen Brown.

Only time will tell if prioritizing Melton over Simons, and Moody over Hachimura, proves worthwhile for the Warriors, with the hope that continuity and chemistry can take them further than many fans and analysts expect next season.