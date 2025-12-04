Warriors regret in drafting Alex Toohey is already evident as rival guard breaks out

Will Richard has been immense for the Golden State Warriors through the first 22 games of his NBA career, but we're yet to see young forward Alex Toohey who was taken four picks before his fellow rookie in June's Draft.

Golden State's regret in drafting Toohey is only growing, particularly after passing on young guard Ryan Nembhard who is now breaking out as a starter for the Dallas Mavericks.

Warriors made a mistake passing up on Ryan Nembhard

On the surface many would think the last thing the Warriors need is another short guard, and perhaps that's what the front office themselves thought with their pair of late second-round picks. Yet Golden State do lack a genuine point guard outside Stephen Curry, having now leant on the two-way contracted Pat Spencer for genuine rotation minutes as the 2x MVP misses time with a quad injury.

Nembhard has been one of the league's biggest revelations over the past week, having now translated his pure point-guard skillset from college to the NBA. As a starter over the last four games, the 22-year-old has averaged 17.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists on 65.1% shooting from the floor and 66.7% from 3-point range.

Nembhard has dropped 23 assists in the last two games alone, but the most impressive aspect to that is the fact he's only recorded one total turnover in the same period. Needless to say that's contributed to winning, with Nembhard a combined +21 across back-to-back impressive victories over the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

Ryan Nembhard became the 1st rookie since 1977-78 to notch at least 40 points, 20 assists and one-or fewer turnovers in a 2-game span (43-23-1).



He joined 3 other rookies who have had 30 pts, 20 asts and one-or-fewer TOs in a 2-game span, including his brother, Andrew Nembhard. pic.twitter.com/ivOqbZB1jl — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) December 4, 2025

In fairness to the Warriors, they weren't the only team to pass on Nembhard who went completely undrafted before the Mavericks snapped him up on a two-way contract. He's posting these numbers while still on a two-way deal, meaning he's currently ineligible to play in the postseason if the Mavericks were to suddenly enter the frame.

Having another reliable ball-handler and playmaker like Nembhard could have done wonders for a Golden State offense that currently ranks 23rd on that end of the floor. The need for someone like Nembhard is only exacerabted by their ongoing turnover issues, something that's already cost them multiple games so far this season.

The fact the Warriors had not one but two late second-round picks -- where Nembhard could have foreseeably been taken -- makes their decision to pass on him a little more dispiriting compared to rivals who might have to reach for him higher up in the draft.