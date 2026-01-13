Warriors regret in drafting Moses Moody is growing by leaps and bounds

Moses Moody might be a consistent member of the Golden State Warriors starting lineup right now, but the franchise's regret in drafting the young wing in 2021 is still painfully evident.

While much of the attention is currently focused on fellow 2021 lottery pick Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors are also prepared to move on from Moody according to Monday's report from Brett Siegel of Clutch Points.

Warriors passed on multiple stars to draft Moses Moody

Despite having started 14-straight games and 27 already this season, Siegel believes Golden State are very open to trading Moody as they explore major roster upgrades before next month's February 5 deadline.

"Speaking of Moody, the Warriors are very open to trading him before the deadline, as he hasn't taken the step forward many in the front office had hoped for," Siegel wrote.

Moody is in the first year of a three-year, $37.5 million contract -- a deal that's still more than reasonable but also valuable in combining with other salaries in a trade. Speculation of a Michael Porter Jr. move has been surging in recent days, with Kuminga, Moody and Buddy Hield likely on the way out to absorb the 6'10" forward's $38.3 million salary if a deal can be struck.

If Moody and Kuminga both find themselves departing the Warriors in the coming weeks, it will put to an end what was a disastrous drafting period for the franchise over 2020 and 2021. Golden State fatefully took James Wiseman second overall in 2020, before also selecting Kuminga with a top 10 pick (seventh) the following year.

Moody's selection at the end of the lottery was always going to be more speculative, but it doesn't make it any less brutal when you consider who was taken shortly after. Alperun Sengun was taken two picks later at 16th overall, having since turned into an All-Star and one of the best young centers in the league.

Trey Murphy III, someone who's now become a prominent trade target for Golden State, was taken 17th by the New Orleans Pelicans. Nothing emphasizes the disaster of the 2021 draft more than the fact the Warriors would likely have to give up Kuminga, Moody and multiple first-round picks to pull off a Murphy trade right now.

Golden State got a first-hand look at the growing stardom of Jalen Johnson in Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks, with the 6'8" forward taken 20th overall and now destined for his first All-Star selection this year.

Moody is a solid wing piece who is averaging 10.2 points on 36.4% 3-point shooting this season, but the Warriors not leaving those drafts with more continues to be haunt the franchise towards the end of the Stephen Curry era.