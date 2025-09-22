Warriors reject former Thunder big man despite free agency interest

The Golden State Warriors training camp roster is no closer to being finalized after a recent player of interest reportedly signed with a Western Conference rival on Sunday.

Danny Emerman of the San Fransisco Standard reported earlier in the month on the Warriors working out former Thunder and Pelicans big man Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, but the 24-year-old has now reportedly signed a training camp deal with the Dallas Mavericks according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

The Warriors aren’t bringing Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to training camp

Golden State clearly didn’t have much interest in signing Robinson-Earl given he’s now signed a contract with a team who doesn’t have an obvious roster spot available. In fact, the Mavericks recently had to waive former first-round pick Olivier-Maxence Prosper in order to accomodate the re-signing of Australian guard Dante Exum.

That hasn't stopped Dallas from bringing Robinson-Earl to camp, along with former first-round pick Dennis Smith Jr. who last played in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2023-24 season.

In contrast, the Warriors still have up to six available roster spots as Jonathan Kuminga’s restricted free agency drags on. Golden State have lined up a string of expected signings following a resolution on Kuminga’s future, but there remains a strong chance that they have an open spot heading into training camp.

Along with Robinson-Earl, Emerman also reported that the Warriors held a workout with 6’9” guard Dalano Benton who most recently appeared in 67 games with the Portland Trail Blazers and previously played with the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors.

Banton remains unsigned and could still be an option for the Warriors given their lack of point guard depth beyond 2x MVP Stephen Curry, having averaged 8.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in his 16.7 minutes per game last season.

Robinson-Earl averaged 18.8 minutes in 66 games for the Pelicans last season, averaging 6.3 points points and 4.8 rebounds while making nine starts for an injury ravaged team. The free agency signing of former Warrior center Kevon Looney and the draft acquisition of Derik Queen put the writing on the wall for Robinson-Earl and his future at the Pelicans.

Robinson-Earl will now look to work his way into a role with the Mavericks heading into the season, yet the chances appear slim given the lack of roster spots and his ineligibility to sign a two-way contract after four years in the league.