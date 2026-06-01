Draymond Green’s contract status will be key in whatever the Golden State Warriors wish to do this summer, but first and foremost the front office needs to ensure they don’t get stuck with the sort of deal that could age terribly over the next few years.

That’s exactly what could happen if the Warriors agreed to something similar to what’s been recently proposed by cap expect Keith Smith of Spotrac. While Green is likely to opt out of his $27.6 million player option to sign a multi-year deal with Golden State, Smith’s suggestion of a three-year, $75 million contract would be an instant disaster for the franchise.

Warriors must quickly regret Draymond Green contract proposal

Green finishing his career with Golden State would be an ideal outcome for player and franchise, but not at the expense of giving him the kind of contract that Smith proposed in an article previewing the team’s offseason.

"It’s very likely that Green will opt out, but it’s also very likely that he’ll be back with Golden State. Don’t expect a major discount from the $27.7 million Green will be opting out of, but he’ll probably knock that number down a bit. Something around $75 million over three years, with the final year either partially guaranteed or a team option, makes sense for both Green and the Warriors," Smith wrote.

If Green’s camp, headlined by Rich Paul, come to Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office requesting something close to three-year, $75 million, the Warriors should be quickly laughing in their face and countering with a two-year deal at much lower than $25 million annually.

Knowing that Green will want to continue his career at the franchise and that picking up his $27.6 million player option would potentially lead to a trade, Golden State should have leverage in these negotiations that they can utilize without necessarily screwing over their former Defensive Player of the Year.

Draymond Green’s proposed contract would serve up multiple issues

The biggest issue is Green is no longer worth $25 million per season based on his recent form. Sure, the 36-year-old is capable of turning back the clock with vintage defensive performances, but the fact is he wasn't an All-NBA defender this season, while he still has the same offensive limitations that have been problematic in recent years. What's Green getting on the open market? It's unlikely to be anywhere near $25 million per season.

The other problem is that reducing his salary by just $2.6 million doesn't particularly offer the Warriors the increased financial flexibility they need for a new deal to be worthwhile. It also gives them less flexibility from a trade standpoint considering few teams would want to take on Green's contract with multiple years remaining. Therefore what's the benefit for Golden State outside of making their veteran forward content?

The Warriors don't want to risk alienating Green with a low-ball offer, and they have to give him a reason to make opting out of the player option worthwhile, but they also have to be smart with how they do business. Giving Green $25 million annually across three years would be the complete opposite of that.



