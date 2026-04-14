Warriors handed ideal chance to renew interest in once notable trade target

The Golden State Warriors have a history of buying low on high-profile players in the hope of reviving their value and reputation, having done so incredibly successfully with Andrew Wiggins while taking a similar path with Kristaps Porzingis right now.

The Warriors could be handed another opportunity to do so with a once notable trade target this offseason, with Zach LaVine weighing up his options after another disapppointing season for the Sacramento Kings.

Warriors may get handed opportunity to renew interest in Zach LaVine

It's hard to see LaVine turning down his enormous $49 million player option for next season, but the former All-Star suggested to Sacramento media on Monday that he'll take some time to self-reflect before making a decision.

"I will go back and look at the best course of action and ask what is most important to me right now," LaVine said.

Zach LaVine with a big summer decision with a player-option



"I will go back and look at the best course of action and ask what is most important to me right now" @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/QPwgIGVogV — Jake Gadon (@JakeGadon_TV) April 13, 2026

LaVine's value is in the mud right now and while the $49 million would become an expiring contract, it's impossible to see another team taking him on at that number unless the Kings were taking on an equally terrible deal for longer years.

As unlikely as it seems, perhaps LaVine does actually consider opting out and becoming an unrestricted free agent to head to a playoff team where he could rewrite the reputation of not overly contributing to winning basketball.

The 2x All-Star holds impressive career numbers of 20.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game on 47% shooting from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range, but he's yet to win a single playoff game during his now 12 years in the league.

LaVine appeared in 39 games for Sacramento this season before succumbing to season-ending finger surgery, having averaged 19.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 47.9% shooting from the field and 39% from beyond the arc.

Warriors have had interest in Zach LaVine previously

According to NBA insider Marc Stein prior to last year's trade deadline, the Warriors strongly considered a deal that would have brought both LaVine and Nikola Vucevic to the Bay Area when they were members of the Chicago Bulls.

Thankfully, Golden State opted against that and smartly turned their attention to an eventual trade for Jimmy Butler. But it does suggest the Warriors could have a level of interest in LaVine if he becomes available. While they wouldn't necessarily be able to afford the 31-year-old if he became a free agent, perhaps there could be some form of sign-and-trade take place.

The Warriors still remain with some question marks when it comes to their backcourt partner for Stephen Curry ahead of next season, and they do need some more offensive juice that LaVine could foreseeably provide while Butler remains out through injury.