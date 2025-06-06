Having gone deep into his rotation throughout this season, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr would have been pleased with counterparts Mark Daigneault and Rick Carlisle during Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Paycom Center on Thursday.

The Pacers went 10-deep in their rotation, while the Thunder used 11 players in what resulted as a shock 111-110 victory for the visitors thanks to another crazy game-winner from All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton.

But while it will hardly draw headlines from what was a pulsating Game 1, there was a notable rotation absentee for the Thunder that rival teams like the Warriors should take note of heading into the offseason.

Jaylin Williams should become a trade target for the Warriors

Kenrich Williams and Ajay Mitchell both saw surprise minutes for the Thunder in the first-half, but there was no room for Jaylin Williams after Daigneault changed his starting lineup which saw usual starting center Isaiah Hartenstein come off the bench.

It's Williams' third DNP during these playoffs, having averaged 16.7 minutes throughout the regular season. With the amount of young talent OKC possesses, it's inevitable that some will have to move on and that may start with the 6'9" big man.

Williams is clearly more capable than a DNP in the Finals would suggest, having shown real production when he sees significant playing time. With Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren in place though, the 22-year-old is relegated to being a third-string big who may need a new team in order to thrive.

The Warriors have already shown a propensity to take an under-utilized young player off the Thunder's hands after trading for Lindy Waters III last offseason, and now they can repeat history but with a more upside swing in the form of Williams.

In 12 games this season where he played between 20-29 minutes, Williams averaged 9.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 47.1% from 3-point range. Additionally, in three games where he played 30 minutes or more, he averaged 13.7 points, 12.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists while drilling 43.8% of his 3-pointers.

Williams may not bring the size or defensive presence the Warriors need as they explore a new starting center, but his offensive skillset is intriguing given his passing and ability to step out and make defenses pay from beyond the arc.

Golden State may have their eyes set on a more proven big man option, yet Williams may actually be the perfect young player to take a risk on. He has a $2.2 million player option for next season, while it's difficult to see OKC asking for too much in a trade given his role behind Holmgren and Hartenstein.