The Golden State Warriors made a notable move to their center rotation in February when they acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks, sending out former seventh overall pick Jonathan Kuminga and veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield.

Yet before the Porzingis deal the Warriors were reportedly interested in another center option, having looked at Dallas Mavericks big man Daniel Gafford according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

Warriors looked at Daniel Gafford trade last year

Fischer was asked about the futures of Gafford and fellow Mavericks veteran P.J. Washington during his Bleacher Report live stream on Tuesday, alluding to previous interest in the 27-year-old from Golden State and Atlanta.

"Daniel Gafford has had far more trade interest to my understanding. Golden State looked at Gafford last year to some degree. Atlanta definitely looked at Gafford last year to some degree. I really haven't heard P.J. Washington's name come up at all," Fischer said.

The Warriors had been looking for a starting quality center for years, having cycled through Kevon Looney, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quinten Post. Reported interest in Gafford is unsurprising given where Golden State were at with their big man rotation, but his fit next to Draymond Green (and Jimmy Butler) would have been problematic given the lack of spacing.

Gafford is a high-flyer capable of throwing down lob dunks and emphatically blocking shots on the defensive end, having averaged 11.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks on over 70% shooting from the floor since his arrival from the Washington Wizards at the 2024 mid-season deadline.

Warriors made right decision bypassing Gafford for Porzingis

As much as Porzingis has injury and health issues that remain a concern entering next season, the Warriors still made the right decision to take a risk on the Latvian rather than further explore interest in Gafford.

Porzingis' shooting is a far better fit next to Green in the frontcourt, while the former All-Star has a much more well-rounded and potent offensive game that's desperately needed while Butler remains sidelined by injury.

Porzingis made over double the salary Gafford did last season, but there's less than $3 million between them now after Golden State re-signed the 31-year-old on a two-year, $40 million contract (second year only guaranteed for $3 million).

The Mavericks could still wind up moving Gafford before the start of the season, while they also have a call to make on the future of Warrior legend Klay Thompson who's likely to be traded or bought out.