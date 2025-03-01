Warriors reportedly make obvious signing everyone saw coming

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly set to sign forward Kevin Knox to a second 10-day contract, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Friday.

Knox was officially signed to his first 10-day contract coming out of the All-Star break, having been incredibly impressive with the Santa Cruz Warriors where he averaged over 25 points and eight rebounds on 44% 3-point shooting through the regular season.

Signing Kevin Knox to another 10-day contract is an obvious move for the Warriors

The former top 10 pick saw his first real rotation opportunity against the Orlando Magic on Thursday at Kia Center, having logged five second-quarter minutes before the Warriors overcame a 17-point deficit to record a 121-115 victory.

Those minutes weren't particularly fruitful for Knox, though he did have a highlight putback dunk from a Stephen Curry missed layup. Aside from that, the 25-year-old missed both his 3-point attempts, fouled Paolo Banchero on an and-1, and also sent Franz Wagner to the line with another foul.

Golden State fans did get an idea of what Knox can do on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center, with the lengthy forward showcasing his skillset in 15 garbage time minutes late in the game. Knox hit a pair of threes, had two blocks and had arguably the highlight of the game with a vicious alley-oop dunk in transition, finishing the night with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists in an impressive display.

Knox's opportunity for legitimate rotation minutes may appear bleak, particularly when talented forward Jonathan Kuminga is expected to return shortly from an ankle injury. Regardless, he clearly has the size, athleticism and skillset to be a very handy player at the end of the roster, and could subsequently be important for the multiple back-to-backs Golden State still have remaining on their schedule.

The Warriors are also set to have another decision to make on Yuri Collins who was also recently signed to a 10-day contract. Given he's with Santa Cruz and not with Golden State on the current five-game road-trip, there's a feeling that his brief stint with the franchise may end for now.

The Warriors can have another two-week period without the minimum 14 players on the roster, with the expectation that Knox will get a rest of season contract once his second 10-day deal expires.

A former ninth overall pick of the New York Knicks in 2018, this is Knox's seventh NBA season following stints with the Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers.