Warriors reportedly renewing interest in veteran big man after Quinten Post move

Quinten Post’s move to the Memphis Grizzlies earlier in the month has left the Golden State Warriors short one of their floor-spacing big men, and they could now be looking to replace the young center with another veteran option.

The Warriors seemingly found a replacement in Charles Bassey after quickly signing the 25-year-old following Post's departure, but NBA insider Jake Fischer has now reported the Warriors hold some interest in veteran big man Kelly Olynyk who remains a free agent.

Warriors renewing interest in Kelly Olynyk after Quinten Post departure

Olynyk is someone the Warriors have have been extensively linked to in the past. They reportedly had interest at the 2024 mid-season deadline before he was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Toronto Raptors, while also being linked to Golden State at the 2025 deadline and during last offseason.

Now, Olynyk has been mentioned in relation to the Warriors again, and specifically if they're able to sign LeBron James and in the wake of letting Post walk to the Grizzlies as a restricted free agent.

“I think both Kelly Olynyk and Georges Niang are two big men that could very well be on the radar for the Golden State Warriors if they were to get a LeBron assurance," Fischer said. "I think they would still like some frontcourt depth after losing Quinten Post to the Memphis Grizzlies."

The problem is Olynyk is seemingly no longer the valuable rotation player he once was, having just finished last season with the San Antonio Spurs where he was not part of their playoff rotation. The 35-year-old also made only 42 appearances and averaged 8.6 minutes during the regular season, posting just 3.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 49% shooting from the floor and 25.5% from 3-point range.

Warriors' interest in Kelly Olynyk no longer makes sense

You could absolutely understand why Olynyk was a player of interest for Golden State in the past, with his combination of size, 3-point shooting and passing seen as an excellent fit in Steve Kerr's system -- at least offensively.

Yet last season's production suggests the Warriors' interest this time around makes little sense, particularly given the aging nature of their roster. It's one thing to have veterans like Stephen Curry, Al Horford, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis and potentially James when they're all still objectively good players, but why add another 35-year-old who's unlikely to be part of the rotation?

The Warriors would be better suited just hoping that they can get at least 50-55 games out of Porzingis and Horford, then utilize Bassey and potentially sign Graham Ike on a two-way contract as options on nights where one or both of the veteran centers are out.