Warriors reportedly sign former top 10 pick in predictable roster move

Left with two open roster spots following the acquisition of Jimmy Butler, the Golden State Warriors have reportedly made a move to fill one of those by signing a former top 10 pick on Friday.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors plan to sign Kevin Knox II to a 10-day contract out of the All-Star break after some impressive form with their G League program in Santa Cruz.

After playing for Golden State in Summer League and then being part of the training camp roster, Knox has pushed his case to return to the main squad with some electric performances throughout the G League season.

Such is his G League form that this really is a predictable move, though the former ninth overall pick will still have to push his case (if given the opportunity) to ensure he gets another contract for the remainder of the season.

Knox averaged 18.8 points and 7.3 rebounds on 34% 3-point shooting in the G League's tip-off tournament, but has since lifted those numbers to 25.3 points and 8.8 rebounds on 52.7% shooting from the floor and a highly efficient 44.4% from beyond the arc in 12 regular season games.

The 6'7" forward has played 306 games for four different franchises over a six-year career, having originally been taken ninth overall by the New York Knicks in the 2018 NBA Draft. Knox's first season remains his best in the league from a numbers standpoint, putting up 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds on 34.3% 3-point shooting.

It will be interesting to see if Knox can thrive at a more winning organization, having earned another opportunity following 31 games with the Detroit Pistons last season. Golden State are only 28-27 entering the All-Star break, but they're clearly better and more about winning than any team Knox has been on previously.

A combination of size, athleticism and shooting certainly fills a need for the Warriors, with Knox potentially helping eliminate some of Steve Kerr's three-guard lineups that have left fans frustrated over recent years.

Any playing time could be scarce though with the imminent return of another forward in Jonathan Kuminga. The former seventh overall pick has been out since January 4 after sustaining a significant ankle injury against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Knox will get his first possible opportunity when the Warriors return from the All-Star break next Friday to face the pacific rival Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.