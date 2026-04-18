Warriors possible offseason reunion might be the final piece they need

Giannis Antetokounmpo. LeBron James. Kawhi Leonard. There's been no shortage of superstars that have already been linked to the Golden State Warriors ahead of what's set to be a massive offseason.

However, perhaps it's a more minor move in the form of a reunion with former All-Star Andrew Wiggins that could be just the piece needed to elevate the Warriors back into deep playoff contention next season.

Andrew Wiggins reunion may be final piece the Warriors need

While the Warriors were able to extend their season with a stunning comeback victory over the L.A. Clippers in their 9 vs. 10 Play-In game, the Miami Heat were eliminated in the corresponding matchup in the Eastern Conference after a heart-breaking one-point overtime loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Wiggins delivered 27 points and seven rebounds in that game, yet with the Heat's season coming to a disappointing conclusion, there'll be question marks over the future of many players including the former Warrior forward.

There's been regular speculation over a potential Wiggins trade in the nearly 15 months since Miami acquired the Canadian from Golden State in the blockbuster Jimmy Butler deal last February.

That included discussions over a potential return to the Warriors prior to this year's deadline, according to NBA insider Marc Stein in January. The Heat had a level of interest in Jonathan Kuminga previously, but Golden State had their attention focused on Giannis Antetokounmpo before shifting to Kristaps Porzingis in a deal with the Atlanta Hawks.

Wiggins has a $30.2 million player option for next season, one he'll surely pick up unless there's the ability to opt out and extend with Miami. Should he opt in and trade discussions take place, the Warriors could do worse than explore what a Wiggins reunion would look like.

Warriors need the exact type of player Andrew Wiggins is

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green proved on Wednesday that they've still got championship pedigree. Combine that with Butler's return at some point next season, and perhaps all they need is another high level starter rather than chasing the biggest name possible.

Specifically, the Warriors could do with the exact type of wing athleticism and 3-point shooting that Wiggins provides, especially given they'll be without Moses Moody for the majority, if not all of next season.

There's a reason the Warriors had interest in a Wiggins reunion only months ago, and while a trade may now be more complicated to execute after dealing Kuminga for Porzingis, it would still make a lot of sense to bring the 2022 All-Star back to the Bay Area.