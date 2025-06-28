Warriors reunion with former guard just got real after blatant free agency comments

With the start of free agency just over 48 hours away, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the Golden State Warriors have blatantly outlined how they plan to build the roster around the star trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

The Warriors are seeking two-way players who can impact on both ends of the floor, yet those players don't usually come cheaply and could be out of the franchise's price range given their limited financial flexibility.

Golden State may therefore have to take a risk to acquire the kind of player they're after, suggesting that there's a strong chance they inquire about a reunion with former guard De'Anthony Melton.

De'Anthony Melton could be on the Warriors radar in free agency

According to Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard, Dunleavy nodded his head when asked whether Golden State would target wing players who can play connector in the Steve Kerr system.

"You've got to have the balance of being able to play with these guys offensively by making shots, being able to pass, and handle the ball, and read the game. And defensively, you've gotta be able to guard, be able to hold up," Dunleavy told Kawakami after the second-round of the NBA draft on Thursday.

That perfectly describes what a healthy version of Melton could provide, with his injury history the only reason he could be available to Golden State on a cheap contract this offseason.

The 27-year-old signed a one-year, $12.8 million deal with the Warriors last offseason, but disappointingly suffered a season-ending ACL injury after two memorable games as a starter next to Curry in the back court.

Melton had 19 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals in a road win against the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder, then followed that with 12 points, four rebounds and four assists against the Dallas Mavericks where he suffered the injury in the final minutes. He was subsequently traded in December to the Brooklyn Nets for Dennis Schroder and three second-round picks.

After a back injury limited Melton to just 38 games with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2023-24 as well, there's a distinct possibility that he could be available on a minimum deal in free agency. As a result, Melton is a prominent option floated by Golden State fans and insiders, including Kawakami in the latest episode of the Warriors Plus Minus podcast.

"Maybe even for the veteran minimum...De'Anthony Melton. We know he can fit. Can he stay healthy? I don't know," Kawakami said.

So long as Melton isn't too put off by the fact the Warriors traded him, Dunleavy's comments suggests that a reunion between player and franchise should be a real possibility in the next week.