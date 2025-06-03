Warriors could reunite with former All-Star in stunning Jonathan Kuminga trade

There was a sense of sadness and significant emotion when the Golden State Warriors traded Andrew Wiggins for Jimmy Butler in early February, albeit that dissipated quickly once it became evident the deal was the right one to make in changing the franchise's fortunes around.

Still, there remains a lot of love for Wiggins within the Warriors organization and among the fanbase, something that could translate into a potential reunion as early as this summer.

The Warriors could trade Jonathan Kuminga for Andrew Wiggins

Wiggins' name had already been floated previously as a potential Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade target, but that's now gone to a new level following the latest intel on Monday. Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported during Monday's episode of the Warriors Plus-Minus podcast that the Miami Heat could have interest in Kuminga, though that would be predicated on what first happens with the futures of Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In a separate conversation later in the episode, Slater and colleagues Tim Kawakami and Marcus Thompson II discussed the idea of a Wiggins reunion. Kawakami suggested those in the coaching staff would be interested, yet it would be far more complicated than a simple Kuminga-Wiggins swap.

“But would they do Kuminga, the salaries wouldn't work, but you could maybe start adding some salaries. Kuminga for Andrew Wiggins? Yes. I think most of the people, at least in the coaching office (would)," Kawakami said. "But I could see Andrew Wiggins coming back or someone like him."



Given only 50% of Kuminga's new contract will count as outgoing salary, Golden State would need to throw in additional assets to reach Wiggins' $28.2 million deal for next season. That means the Warriors would not only be relinquishing Kuminga in a Wiggins trade, but likely fellow fourth-year lottery pick Moses Moody as well.

At that point you'd have to question whether it would be worth it from a Golden State standpoint, or whether they'd simply be better retaining both young players. Wiggins was solid for the Heat upon his arrival, only to then struggle significantly in the playoffs where he posted just 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists on less than 38% shooting from the floor in four games against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After arriving to the Warriors in 2020 with an underwhelming reputation, the former No. 1 overall pick turned his career around dramatically. Wiggins was an All-Star starter in 2022, before famously stepping up in the playoffs that year to be the second-best player on a championship team.